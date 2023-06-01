Riverwalk naturalist tours returning

By Josh Pike | Pagosa Wetland Partners

The Riverwalk wetlands are one of the richest and most unique natural areas around Pagosa Springs.

Fed by geothermal water, they are filled with an extraordinary diversity of birds, plants and mammals and an abundance of natural beauty.

Easily accessed by the Riverwalk trail that winds through the wetlands, they form an oasis of nature and peace in the middle of downtown Pagosa.

And now, for the third year, you have the opportunity to explore the wetlands through the free nature tours being offered weekly by the Riverwalk Naturalist Program.

This program is the result of partnership between Pagosa Wetland Partners, Weminuche Audubon Society and The Springs Resort, and will offer two guided naturalist tours of the wetlands every week between June and September.

These tours provide a bevy of information on the ecology, geology and history of the area, as well as a prime opportunity to observe the wildlife of the wetlands and relax in their soothing beauty.

Each tour is led by our passionate and knowledgeable guides, community members who are excited to share the wetlands and their value with you.

Free tours will be offered starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday mornings and 7 p.m. on Tuesday evenings from June to August.

In September, tours will be offered at 9 a.m. on Saturday mornings and 6 p.m. on Tuesday evenings.

No reservations are required; just show up when you want to join us.

Each tour will last between 1 and 1.5 hours and will involve an approximately 1.5-mile walk on a paved trail.

People of all ages, abilities and identities are welcomed to join us.

Tours will meet at the Habitat Hero Native Plant Garden in Centennial Park behind the courthouse near the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership domes.

Tours will then follow the Riverwalk trail through the wetlands, ending near Town Hall.

At the end of the tour, participants will have options for their walk back to their lodgings or vehicles.

Bringing binoculars and a water bottle is recommended, as many wetland animals, such as birds, are more easily seen with binoculars and the trail can be quite warm in summer.

We ask that you leave your furry friends at home, as their presence will often disturb wildlife on the trail and reduce the amount of things we can see. However, service animals are always welcome.

Each tour is quite different, as the wildlife and situations encountered vary greatly across different days and times of day.

Therefore, coming to multiple tours is encouraged to get the full portrait of the Riverwalk wetlands.

We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors to explore the wetlands with us for another year.

Contact us at pagosawetlands@gmail.com if you have questions.

Otherwise, we will see you on the trail.