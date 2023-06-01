Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to hear about the Fibonacci number sequence

By Joan Ward | Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

On Sunday, June 4, at 10:30 a.m., please join the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in person or on Zoom to hear a presentationabout the Fibonacci sequence.

From sciencefocus.com: “1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21… The Fibonacci sequence. Every number in the sequence is generated by adding together the two previous numbers. So the next Fibonacci number is 13 + 21 = 34. They are the simplest example of a recursive sequence where each number is generated by an equation in the previous numbers in the sequence.

“Hidden inside this sequence is another important number in mathematics: the golden ratio. Denoted by the Greek letter phi, it is a number like pi that has an infinite decimal expansion with no patterns … This is regarded by many artists as the perfect proportion for a canvas.

“Why are Fibonacci numbers so important? They are nature’s favorite numbers. You find them all over the natural world. Count the number of petals on a flower and often it’s a Fibonacci number. (If it isn’t, that means a petal has fallen off your flower, which is how mathematicians get around exceptions).

“Cut open a fruit and often you’ll find a star shape with a Fibonacci number of arms. A banana has a three-pointed star, an apple a five-pointed star, a persimmon an eight-pointed star. Count the cells on a pineapple and you’ll find several Fibonacci numbers. The seeds in a sunflower also exploit Fibonacci numbers to pack efficiently.”

Why are we discussing the Fibonacci sequence? It is to increase our understanding of our world, based on the Unitarian Universalist seventh principle: Respect for the interdependent web of all existence.

For more information on the presentation and speaker, see our June newsletter at https://pagosauu.org/newsletterpage.

Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8991941305 or by calling (346) 248-7799. The meeting IDis 899 194 1305.

Services are on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10:30 a.m. Meditation is on the second and fourth Sundays at 9 a.m.

Depending on the current COVID recommendations, please be prepared to wear a well-fitting mask, if deemed necessary, while in the building. Social distancing will be encouraged and, to that end, the maximum capacity of the fellowship has been reduced to 25, a very good reason for arriving a few minutes early.

Our fellowship offers each individual support in their unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community. Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza, 301 N. Pagosa Blvd., on the north side facing the mountains.