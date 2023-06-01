‘Men for All Seasons in Story’ set for June 17

Photo courtesy Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation

Professional storyteller Kathy Santopietro will present “Men for All Seasons in Story” on June 17. Tickets are available online and at the library.

By Deborah Fox | Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation

The Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation is pleased to welcome back professional storyteller Kathy Santopietro for another magical evening of storytelling, accompanied by local pianist Sally Neel and a special guest appearance by vocalist Robert Neel.

Santopietro happened upon storytelling along her journey as an award-winning adult educator and has shared traditional stories in a variety of adult venues for over 28 years. She will treat us to stories appropriate for Father’s Day weekend, especially since she enjoys crafting stories that are relevant and spark the imagination of the audience.

Father’s Day reminds us to celebrate relationships with some very important dads, grandpas, husbands, friends and lovers whose presence is woven into our lives. Santopietro will weather the four seasons in stories where we’ll meet a knight, a farmer, a soldier, a sheep herder and other such heroes who nourish with love. Who knows, you might even recognize your own champion.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. with a cash bar and entertainment. Stories begin at 7 p.m. Light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will follow at 8 p.m., and you’ll have an opportunity to meet Santopietro.

The event will take place at the Tennyson Building Event Center and is for ages 16 and older. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased online at https://pagosalibrary.org/ or in person at your Ruby Sisson Library. Tickets at the door on the night of the event will be $45.

Although the evening event is for adults, there is a separate free storytelling for families at 11 a.m. on June 17 at the library.

Proceeds from the evening event will support our Mountains of Opportunity campaign to expand and renovate your Ruby Sisson Library. To learn more, please contact Cindi Galabota at (970) 264-2209 or cindi@pagosalibrary.org. We hope to see you on June 17.