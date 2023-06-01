Live outdoor music: 19th Hole Concert Series will benefit local nonprofits

Photo courtesy Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado

The 19th Hole Concerts at Pagosa Springs Golf Club are set to kick of June 1 and run Thursday nights for the month of June. At the end of the concert series, funds are distributed to several chosen nonprofits.



By Robson Reyes | Humane Society of Pagosa Springs

Join us for an extraordinary series of concerts that combine the joy of music with the spirit of giving.

The 19th Hole Concerts pair an Archuleta County nonprofit with a local music talent each Thursday evening throughout June.

Please join us Thursday, June 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to enjoy our first concert this year promoting Veterans Memorial Park. Bo DePeña gets us started with modern Texas-style country music with a little rock ‘n’ roll swagger.

Veterans Memorial Park of Pagosa Springs’ mission is “to develop and maintain a Memorial Park in honor of all past, present and future veterans of the Armed Forces of the United States of America; to be a place for veterans, their families and the public to remember, reflect and contemplate the sacrifices of these individuals; and to serve as an educational venue.”

Concert schedule

Mark your calendar to enjoy them all:

• June 1 — Bo DePeña — Veterans Memorial Park.

• June 8 — Jackson Mountain Ramblers — Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society.

• June 15 — The San Juan Mountain Boys — Humane Society of Pagosa Springs.

• June 22 — Bob Hemenger — Aspen House and Aspen Services.

• June 29 — Jack Ellis and Out on Work Release — Upper San Juan Search and Rescue.

Each concert is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., rain or shine, at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club. Your $10 cover charge supports five local nonprofits. At the end of the concert series, all proceeds are pooled and distributed equally to the five featured organizations.

Food from the grill, beer, wine and signature cocktails will be available for purchase. You are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. No outside food, drinks or pets are allowed.

Local nonprofits participating this year are Veterans Memorial Park, the Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society, Humane Society of Pagosa Springs, Aspen House and Aspen Services, and Upper San Juan Search and Rescue.

Gather your friends and family and join us for the 2023 live concert series. We’ll see you on the green.