Life at Chimney Rock: A Festival of Crafts and Culture planned for June 3 and 4

By Nadia Werby | Chimney Rock Interpretive Association

Chimney Rock Interpretive Association (CRIA) invites you to the Life at Chimney Rock Festival at Chimney Rock National Monument on Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Family activities and interactive demonstrations of the skills of the ancients will be led by CRIA volunteers and will include pounding yucca, making coil pottery, creating rock art, weaving, corn grinding and throwing a spear with an atlatl.

Visitors can learn about astronomy and dendrochronology, try tasting a sample of Anasazi beans and get a close-up view of a peregrine falcon.

A food vendor will have a variety of lunch items and drinks for sale.

The entrance fee to the monument will be reduced to $10 per vehicle for this special event, which enables visitors to access the festival and all the regular amenities at the site. These include self-guided tours of the cultural sites, and access to the nature trail and Visitor Plaza. The monument is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visit this ancient Puebloan cultural site located 17 miles west of Pagosa Springs and 3 miles south on Colo. 151. CRIA is a nonprofit organization which operates the interpretive program at Chimney Rock National Monument under a participating agreement with the USDA Forest Service/San Juan National Forest. For more information, please visit www.chimneyrockco.org.