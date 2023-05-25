1942-2023

Eugenio Lucas Martinez, of Pagosa Springs, Colo., passed away May 13, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Lucas was born Feb., 28, 1942, in Trujillo, Colo., to Juan Lucas Martinez and Maria Gorgonia Martinez (Archuleta). Lucas married Lillian Marie Martinez (Garcia) in June of 1962 and later divorced. They raised six children in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is survived by four of his children, Rocky Martinez, Gina Burbank (Jeffrey), Krista Hooks and Joel Martinez. He is proceeded in death by his children Steven Martinez and Valerie Jardine. Also survived by his siblings Moises Martinez (Clara), Wilfred Martinez (Maryanne) and Dolores Perez (Thomas). Proceeded in death by siblings Manuel Martinez, Juanita Salazar, Clara Martinez, Rupert Martinez, Corina Valdez and Andy Martinez. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins, who all loved him so very much.

Lucas served in the United States Army from June 12, 1962, to June 11, 1965. During that time, he was a firefighter in the Korean war.

Lucas spent many years in Salt Lake City, Utah, working for companies such as Stauffer Chemicals and Chevron Salt Lake refinery. He retired and started doing carpentry jobs. Lucas was an excellent carpenter. He loved to take on projects that he could build and he did it perfectly. He was one of those men that was good at everything.

Lucas was the fun dad, always pulling pranks and always had a clever come back to make us giggle. He was always very loving and protected his children. He taught his children to always respect their elders, and to love and appreciate family no matter what. Family was very important to Lucas and he has a huge family. Lucas was an avid fisherman. Any opportunity to go fishing he would take. Lucas had a love for music and all types of it. He was an excellent guitar player and loved to write songs in Spanish. He played in bands throughout his life and any opportunity he had to sing a song at any event he would take it. He also was very experienced on the pool table.

The one thing that was very important to Lucas was to return to his beloved Pagosa Springs. He called it his paradise. He loved to go for rides and tell stories of his life growing up. Lucas loved to spend time with his brother/best friend, Moises, who also resides in Pagosa. Lucas also rarely turned down an invite to go have coffee and breakfast with a family member or a friend because he loved to visit.

Lucas will be missed by all who love him. He made an impact on many lives with his loving personality. He had a quick wit and was an excellent storyteller, and most of these stories would end up in a joke. He was quite the comedian. Lucas took on the Jehovah’s witness faith and made sure that he taught his children the truths of the Bible and how to have a relationship with God. He planted that spiritual seed in all of his children. We are so grateful for this. You are in Jehovah’s memory, Daddy.

We want to express a very special thank you to his niece, Diane Morell, for all her efforts and sacrifice in taking care of our dad to the very end.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced to family and friends.