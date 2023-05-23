Traffic signal repair at U.S. 160 and Hot Springs Boulevard intersection rescheduled for Wednesday, May 24

Motorists will encounter flaggers and traffic delays Wed., May 24

The Colorado Department of Transportation will work to replace and install new traffic signal electrical components at the intersection of U.S. 160 and Hot Springs Blvd. tomorrow.

Motorists are advised that the signal will not be operational and traffic will be guided by flagging personnel.

Those traveling through Pagosa Springs should allow themselves extra travel time as significant daytime delays can be expected due to slower speeds.

The repair was originally planned for Tuesday but has been pushed back a day to avoid adverse weather conditions.

Traffic impacts

Plan for lengthy daytime traffic delays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 24.