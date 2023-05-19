Diana Lee Martinez, 89, formerly of Pagosa Springs, Colo., passed away on May 5.

Our mother was born in San Antonio, Texas, on Nov. 8, 1933. Diana was raised in Dallas, Texas, and met her husband, Jerold Ray (Jerry) Martinez, while attending Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Jerry and Diana were married in June of 1953 and had three children: Cindy, Kirk and Bradley. Diana was an avid golfer at Dos Rios in Gunnison. She later ran the clubhouse at Dos Rios and was famous for the Burraco and Tomichilata back in the day. Diana and Jerry lived in Pagosa Springs for many years in 1980s and 1990s when Jerry was an Archuleta County commissioner. After Jerry’s passing, Diana moved to the Aztec/Farmington area.

Diana is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry Martinez; daughter Cynthia Joy Johnson; and her son, Bradley Ray Martinez.

Diana is survived by son Kirk Martinez; grandson Justin Martinez; son-in-law Shane Johnson Sr.; grandson Shane Johnson Jr. and his wife, Liz, and their son, Walter; granddaughter Kaytlyn Johnson and her partner, Cristen Claire; granddaughter Jessica Barge and her children, grandsons Samuel Martinez and Max Martinez.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. at Hilltop Cemetery in Pagosa Springs, Colo.