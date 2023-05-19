Bonnie Fergus Brooks, age 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 12, in San Antonio, Texas. Bonnie was born on Dec. 26, 1951, in Pensacola, Fla., to parents Kathleen Green Fergus and Charles Ewing Fergus. Bonnie attended Westbury High School and received her master’s degree at St. Thomas University in Houston, where she was a member of the Delta Epsilon Sigma National Honor Society. Bonnie worked as a chemist at Southwest Research Institute in Houston and San Antonio, Texas, for 20 years. Her philanthropic interests included serving as a board member for the Animal Defense League, the Appaloosa Horse Club and managing the Reading Library for her church. She had a passion for reading, showing horses, her grandchildren and spending time with her husband in Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen; her father, Charles; and her brother, Curtis Fergus. Bonnie is survived by her husband, David Brooks; stepson William (Andrea) Brooks; two grandchildren; stepmother, Gloria D. Fergus; and her dog, Tulip.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The San Antonio Zoo School or Animal Defense League.