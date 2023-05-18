Unitarian Universalists to participate in flower ceremony

By Pauline Benetti | Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

It’s a very simple ceremony, but with many levels of meaning. Perhaps that is why it has remained a favorite service since its 1923 development in Czechoslovakia by the Rev. Norbert Capek.

Every spring, most of our churches and fellowships devote a Sunday to this festive participatory service which celebrates the beauty of earth’s diversity and human oneness, and to commitment to freedom of thought. It is both simple and universal. And, here is what adds to the meaning. Each one of us is charged with bringing a flower — or two or three if they are small — to the service. These will be joined together in a large bouquet from which we each will draw. Selecting the flower to add and selecting the flower to take away — if we do that mindfully, there is a communion, an act of sharing. The service leader is Pauline Benetti.

Depending on the current COVID recommendations, please be prepared to wear a well-fitting mask while in the building if deemed necessary. Social distancing will be encouraged and to that end, the maximum capacity of the fellowship has been reduced to 25, a very good reason for arriving a few minutes early.

Our fellowship offers each individual support in our unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza, 301 N. Pagosa Blvd. on the north side facing the Pagosa Peak. Join us. For more information about the fellowship, please see the website www.pagosauu.org.