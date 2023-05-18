Healthy Archuleta announces May 20 garden workshop

Photo courtesy Healthy Archuleta

The Healthy Archuleta Growers Group is hosting a workshop on Saturday, May 20, on how to direct sow and transplant the earliest spring crops. Preregistration is required.



Overnight temperatures have been on the rise, and now is the time to start seeding and transplanting cold-hardy crops in our gardens.

The Healthy Archuleta Growers Group is hosting a workshop on Saturday, May 20, at the Colorado State University (CSU) Extension building at 9 a.m.

The workshop will cover how to direct sow and transplant the earliest spring crops. Participants will gain hands-on experience with sowing, transplanting and installing hoops and row cover over garden beds to protect young plants.

The workshop fee is $10 and preregistration is required. To register, go to https://www.foodcoalition4archuleta.org/garden-education.html.

Email fsfearchuleta@gmail.com with any questions.