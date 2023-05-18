Healthy Archuleta announces May 20 garden workshop

Healthy Archuleta
Overnight temperatures have been on the rise, and now is the time to start seeding and transplanting cold-hardy crops in our gardens.
The Healthy Archuleta Growers Group is hosting a workshop on Saturday, May 20, at the Colorado State University (CSU) Extension building at 9 a.m.
The workshop will cover how to direct sow and transplant the earliest spring crops. Participants will gain hands-on experience with sowing, transplanting and installing hoops and row cover over garden beds to protect young plants.
The workshop fee is $10 and preregistration is required. To register, go to https://www.foodcoalition4archuleta.org/garden-education.html.
Email fsfearchuleta@gmail.com with any questions.