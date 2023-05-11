Surface treatment project to begin on U.S. 160 west of Pagosa Springs

Crews will perform nighttime work in Pagosa’s uptown area, near City Market



The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin surface treatment work on May 18 along U.S. 160 west of Pagosa Springs from uptown to the east side of town near the U.S. 84 junction. Motorists should plan for 15-minute delays during construction hours, which will include nighttime work. The project has an anticipated completion date at the beginning of October 2023.

The project will improve approximately nine miles of U.S. 160 from MP 135.5, west of Pagosa Springs near County Road 139 (Boyles School Road), to MP 144.9, by the US 160/US 84 Junction. No work will take place between MP 142.8 and MP 143.9, through downtown Pagosa Springs from South 10th Street to the bridge over the San Juan River. Work will include milling old asphalt, paving with new asphalt, shouldering, rumble strip installation, guardrail replacement, culvert replacement and final lane striping. Additional work will consist of sign and delineator replacement, conduit installation, seeding and mulching.

The new asphalt will add approximately 10 years of life to the highway, provide a smoother road surface and will add durability by increasing the resistance of ruts and road damage. Other benefits of the project include installation of new guardrail that will be 31 inches high, designed to meet new safety standard requirements. The higher railing will help veering vehicles remain on the road more effectively, making the highway safer for the traveling public. The former standard height of guardrail was 27 inches.

Traffic impacts

• Motorists should plan for one-lane alternating traffic and 15-minute delays during hours of operation which will occur either during daytime or nighttime.

• Nighttime work will take place at uptown Pagosa Springs near City Market, from MP 138.2 to MP 144.9 Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

• Daytime work will occur at all other locations from MP 135.5 to MP 138.2 Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Starting July there will be 24/7 one-lane alternating traffic guided by a temporary portable traffic signal on the west side of town near Hersch Avenue at MP 137.9 for culvert replacement.

• Travelers should be aware of another construction project taking place in downtown Pagosa Springs at McCabe Creek, on Main Street and South 6th Street. Motorists will need to take into account the possibility of additional periodic delays through this work zone when driving through the town of Pagosa.

• U.S. 160 W. of Pagosa Springs Surface Treatment Project Map. Project work zones will begin at MP 135.5, culvert replacement to occur at MP 137.9, no work zone is between MP 142.8 and MP 143.9, and the project ends at MP 144.9 .

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Call the project information line at (970) 414-8088

Email the project team at: highwayoverlay@gmail.com

Visit the project website at: https://www.codot.gov/projects/us160pagosawestresufacing



Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

• Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

• Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

• Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

• Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.

• Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

• Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

• Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

• Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

• Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

• Be patient.