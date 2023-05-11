44 F
Pagosa Springs
Saturday, May 13, 2023

Loma Linda Metro District’s board

0

Photo courtesy Loma Linda Metro District

Loma Linda Metro District’s board poses for a photo following a May 4 meeting where three new directors were affirmed and officers were appointed.  Pictured, left to right, are: Barbara Hanrahan, newly elected and appointed vice president; Al Myatt, ongoing director; Brad Sumpter, newly elected director; Matt Fischer, ongoing director and appointed president; and Bill Remien, newly elected director and appointed treasurer. The board reports that voter turnout for the district was more than 50 percent for the May 2 election.

Previous article
May is Wildfire Awareness Month
Next article
Big Spring Clean

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Latest Articles

Load more

Newspaper and tourism guides serving Archuleta County and Pagosa Springs, Colorado since December 9, 1909.

Physical address: 457 Lewis Street

Mailing address: PO Box 9 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Open 8-12 and 1:15-4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Information and contact

Follow us

Subscribe

970.264.2100

© 2022 | The Pagosa Springs SUN Publishing, Inc. - All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

New Postmaster