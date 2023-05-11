Photo courtesy Loma Linda Metro District

Loma Linda Metro District’s board poses for a photo following a May 4 meeting where three new directors were affirmed and officers were appointed. Pictured, left to right, are: Barbara Hanrahan, newly elected and appointed vice president; Al Myatt, ongoing director; Brad Sumpter, newly elected director; Matt Fischer, ongoing director and appointed president; and Bill Remien, newly elected director and appointed treasurer. The board reports that voter turnout for the district was more than 50 percent for the May 2 election.