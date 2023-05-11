1/13/1965 – 4/23/2023

Lesha Marie Powell was born in John Day, Ore., but she grew up and attended school in Pagosa Springs, Colo. She played volleyball at Pagosa Springs High School. From her first marriage, she had Eric and Keith Baldwin. Her second marriage produced no children. Her third and final marriage produced Teryn Watters. She loved her children, grandchildren and all animals. Her favorite position in life was as an office manager at the La Plata County Humane Society Thrift Store. She loved to feed the birds and discuss the wildlife that frequented her yard. She loved to cook and crochet blankets for her family.

Lesha is predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Virginia Powell; son, Keith Baldwin; uncle, Fred Gallegos; and her dog, Francois.

She is survived by her brother, Michael Powell; daughter, Teryn Watters; son, Eric (Joanna) Baldwin; and grandchildren, Trent and Gemma Baldwin.

A celebration of life for Lesha will be held at Fassbinder/Triangle Park on May 13 at 1 p.m.

Donations can be made in her honor to the La Plata County Humane Society.