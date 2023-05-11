Jeffery Scott Leavenworth passed away unexpectedly in his home on April 26. He was 60 years young.

He was born on Oct. 13, 1962, in Corning, N.Y. Always an avid adventurer with a love for travel, Jeff spent his late teens and early adult life living in various places across the United States before eventually settling in Pagosa Springs in 1999.

Combining his love for art and detail, Jeff found a passion for tile when he moved to Arizona in the early 1980s, eventually starting his own tile business in 1989. He continued his tile business, ProTile, upon moving to Pagosa Springs and built a name for himself in the community as a creative and professional craftsman.

When Jeff wasn’t hard at work, he found solace in nature and music. His hobbies included riding his motorcycle, fishing, camping, snowboarding, shooting pool and playing guitar.

Jeff was charismatic, friendly and kind, and made a lasting impression on everyone he met. He loved making people laugh and had a wit that made it appear effortless. He was a supportive and loving husband and father, a caring son and the kind of neighbor who offered a helping hand without expecting anything in return. He loved deeply and unconditionally and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Jeff is survived by his children, Tamra Leavenworth and Tyler Leavenworth; his fiancé, Denise Inez, and her son, Joseph Hammond; his parents, Richard Leavenworth and Jean Leavenworth; and his stepdaughter, Laura Ogletree. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy “Gail” Leavenworth (Elmore).

A celebration of life service will be held at the Tennyson Building Event Center in Pagosa Springs on Saturday, May 20, at 3 p.m.