High waters

SUN photos/Terri House, courtesy Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office

The San Juan River through Pagosa Springs was flowing at 238 percent of normal at 2,940 cubic feet per second on Wednesday. The Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office and Upper San Juan Search and Rescue deployed sandbags in low-lying areas along Estate Circle and County Road 500 on May 4, which remain unbreached. The runoff means a big year for recreation in the area, including whitewater rafting and kayaking on the San Juan River. The Pagosa Paddle takes place this Saturday with whitewater racing through downtown starting at 9:30 a.m. and the down-river parade at 4 p.m.

