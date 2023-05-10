Public Notices May 11, 2023

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Vinston D Carlson, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30045

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

Sheriff Sale 2023-10

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 22, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

VINSTON D CARLSON

HARRIET R CARLSON

JOYCE C MYERS, TRUSTEE OF THE JCPMO

LOVE TRUST, DATED NOVMEBER 2, 2004

TYLER SAENZ

DONALD D HOLT

LAVERA HOLT

ROBERT L MITTEN

HELEN D MITTEN

MARSHALL L CROSS

PAULINE R CROSS

CANDACE J WARNER

BARRY WARNER

CHRISTY BARBER

AMY JOY WARNER

GINNY WARNER

SHELLEY WARNER

EARL B MOIZE

WAUNELL MOIZE

GARY D PERKINS

CELESTE A PERKINS

MICHAEL EUBANKS, TRUSTEE OF THE MICHAEL AND HYDIE EUBANKS JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST

HYDIE EUBANKS, TRUSTEE OF THE MICHAEL AND HYDIE EUBANKS JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST

PATRICIA A MORRISON, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP OF ERNEST R MORRISON

PEDRO ALDERETE

JERI ALDERETE

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on 7th of June, 2023, Sale Number 2023-10 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: 4/13/2023

Last Publication: 5/11/2023

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office for Archuleta County, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed February 9, 2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Elk Run Townhouses

Matter Amount

VINSTON D CARLSON and HARRIET R CARLSON (C#178708822) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 25, Lot (Unit) Number 7102, Building Number 1,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00

Interest: $280.77

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,435.82

JOYCE C MYERS, TRUSTEE OF THE JCPMO LOVE TRUST, DATED NOVEMBER 2, 2004 (C#178709739) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 47, Lot (Unit) Number 7106, Building Number 2,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00

Interest: $280.77

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,435.82

TYLER SAENZ (C#178751772) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 36, Lot (Unit) Number 7108, Building Number 2,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00

Interest: $280.77

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,435.82

DONALD D HOLT and LAVERA HOLT (C#178753323) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 21, Lot (Unit) Number 7108, Building Number 2,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00

Interest: $280.77

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,435.82

ROBERT L MITTEN and HELEN D MITTEN (C#178756151) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 37, Lot (Unit) Number 7110, Building Number 3,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.70

Interest: $280.92

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,437.44

MARSHALL L CROSS and PAULINE R CROSS (C#178761433) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 40, Lot (Unit) Number 7115, Building Number 4,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00

Interest: $280.77

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,435.82

CANDACE J WARNER and BARRY WARNER and CHRISTY BARBER and AMY JOY WARNER and GINNY WARNER and SHELLEY WARNER (C#178762407) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 3, Lot (Unit) Number 7105, Building Number 2A,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,614.92

Interest: $207.27

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,068.01

CANDACE J WARNER and BARRY WARNER and CHRISTY BARBER and AMY JOY WARNER and GINNY WARNER and SHELLEY WARNER (C#178762415) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 25, Lot (Unit) Number 7105, Building Number 2A,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00

Interest: $280.77

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,435.82

EARL B MOIZE and WAUNELL MOIZE (C#178763694) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 41, Lot (Unit) Number 7116, Building Number 4,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00

Interest: $280.77

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,435.82

GARY G PERKINS and CELESTE A PERKINS (C#178763884) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 50, Lot (Unit) Number 7115, Building Number 4,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,389.54

Interest: $151.17

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,786.53

MICHAEL EUBANKS AND HYDIE EUBANKS, TRUSTEES OF THE MICHAEL AND HYDIE EUBANKS JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST (C#178802484) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 7, Lot (Unit) Number 7116, Building Number 4,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00

Interest: $280.77

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,435.82

PATRICIA A MORRISON, surviving joint tenant with rights of survivorship of ERNEST R MORRISON (C#179201660) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 26, Lot (Unit) Number 7114, Building Number 4,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00

Interest: $280.77

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,435.82

VINSTON D CARLSON and HARRIET R CARLSON (C#179301825) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 15, Lot (Unit) Number 7116, Building Number 4,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00

Interest: $280.77

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,435.82

PEDRO ALDERETE and JERI ALDERETE (C#179400221) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 20, Lot (Unit) Number 7118, Building Number 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,562.63

Interest: $194.22

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,002.67

In Elk Run Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Lot (Unit) Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 140480 and 0151975, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 140481, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published April 13, 20, 27, May 4 and 11, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2023-002

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On February 9, 2023, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) RALPH JOSEPH SHEPHERD AND JOANN MIHOTZ

Original Beneficiary(ies) MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. ACTING SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B.

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE FOR INDYMAC INDX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-AR11, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-AR11

Date of Deed of Trust March 20, 2006

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust March 21, 2006

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 20602621

Original Principal Amount $135,200.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $113,085.31

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust and other violations of the terms thereof

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOT 2 OF BLOCK 23 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 4, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 20, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74785.

Also known by street and number as: 98 W BEUCLER LANE, PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 06/08/2023, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 4/13/2023

Last Publication 5/11/2023

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 02/09/2023

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Randall M Chin, Esq #31149

Barrett Frappier Weisserman, LLP 1391 SPEER BLVD, SUITE 700, DENVER, CO 80204 (303) 350-3711

Attorney File # 00000009707340

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published April 13, 20, 27, May 4 and 11, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030019

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: April 3, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: April 13, 2023.

Last Publication: May 11, 2023.

Published April 13, 20, 27, May 4 and 11, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate Carol Rita Bermea, Deceased

Case No. 2023 PR 30007

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before August 28, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published April 27, May 4 and 11, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Darvin Patrick, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30062

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

Sheriff Sale 2023-11

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to separate Mortgages recorded in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, under the information provided in Exhibit “A”.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered February 1, 2023, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s) of Record:

DARVIN PATRICK

STEVEN VARGAS

NORMA YOLANDA VARGAS

ELOYCE JONES FLEMING

ELINOR M DICKSON

FRANK P DICKSON, JR

TIMOTHY H KLING

CLARA L KLING

BENNIE L DAILEY

JOSEPHINE DAILEY

THE EMMETT JONES FAMILY LIVING TRUST DATED MARCH 11, 2004

Evidence of Debt: Recorded mortgages in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, being further identified in Exhibit “A”

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

Obligations Secured: Underlying note for the purchase of the Timeshare Property identified in Exhibit “A”.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Payments Due to: Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Mortgage, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on 21st of June, 2023, Sale Number: 2023-11, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, the Lender may bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Mortgage at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: 4/27/2023

Last Publication: 5/25/2023

Name of Publication: Pagosa Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

DATED at Archuleta County, Colorado, this 3rd day of March, 2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff

Archuleta County

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

Exhibit A

Peregrine Townhouses Phase II

Matter Amount

Property Owners: DARVIN PATRICK

Building Number: 6

Lot (Unit) Number: 7811 and 7812

UDI Points: 90,000 / 17,743,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase II, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173554, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Principal Amount Due: $1,228.04

Accrued Interest: $464.55

Late Fees: $45.00

Costs: $256.93

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,994.52

Peregrine Townhouses Phase III

Matter Amount

Property Owners: THE EMMETT JONES FAMILY LIVING TRUST DATED MARCH 11, 2004

Building Number: 7 and 8

Lot (Unit) Number: 7813 – 7816

UDI Points: 90,000 / 17,743,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase III, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173555, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Principal Amount Due: $175.00

Accrued Interest: $1,553.13

Late Fees: $175.00

Costs: $256.93

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $6,227.47

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two

Matter Amount

Property Owners: STEVEN VARGAS and NORMA YOLANDA VARGAS

Building Number: 12

Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226

UDI Points: 154,000 / 60,310,500

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Principal Amount Due: $14,259.46

Accrued Interest: $5,628.19

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $256.93

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $21,219.58

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Five

Matter Amount

Property Owners: ELOYCE JONES FLEMING

Building Number: 15

Lot (Unit) Number: 1511-1516, 1521, 1522, 1523, 1525 and 1526

UDI Points: 105,000 / 60,310,500

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Five- as built Building 15, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20204764, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, and Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Principal Amount Due: $6,201.37

Accrued Interest: $2,340.18

Late Fees: $60.00

Costs: $256.93

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $9,351.55

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Six

Matter Amount

Property Owners: ELINOR M DICKSON and FRANK P DICKSON, JR

Building Number: 16

Lot (Unit) Number: 1611-1616, 1621-1626

UDI Points: 105,000 / 62,896,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Six- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20304272, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded December 12, 2002 as Reception Number 20211905 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Principal Amount Due: $7,216.58

Accrued Interest: $2,576.59

Late Fees: $55.00

Costs: $256.93

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $11,105.10

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Seven

Matter Amount

Property Owners: TIMOTHY H KLING and CLARA L KLING

Building Number: 17

Lot (Unit) Number: 1711-1716, 1721-1726

UDI Points: 64,000 / 62,896,000

Principal Amount Due: $6,693.16

Accrued Interest: $2,895.32

Late Fees: $60.00

Costs: $256.93

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $10,905.41

Property Owners: BENNIE L DAILEY and JOSEPHINE DAILEY

Building Number: 17

Lot (Unit) Number: 1711-1716, 1721-1726

UDI Points: 105,000 / 62,896,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Seven – as built Building 17, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20209496, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20211905 and Sixth Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20209497 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Principal Amount Due: $14,023.81

Accrued Interest: $9,491.75

Late Fees: $45.00

Costs: $256.93

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $24,817.49

Published April 27, May 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON May 16, 2023

SCOTT AND JAMIE MILLER, have applied for a FINAL PLAT APPROVAL for the THUNDER VALLEY MINOR SUBDIVISION, at 571 Wildlife Park Rd, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN23-037). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL ESTATE (AE). The application is to subdivide and create three parcels where there is now only one.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-8383 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners on May 16, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published April 20 and May 11, 2023, in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

BEFORE THE COLORADO OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

NOTICE AND APPLICATION FOR HEARING

DOCKET NO. 230500148

TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

The Director of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has applied to the Commission for an Order requiring Robert L Bayless Producer LLC (Operator No. 6720) to implement the Financial Assurance Plan submitted in its Form 3 (Doc. No. 403214542) without Demonstrated Costs.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to §§ 34-60-101 to -130, C.R.S. and the Commission’s Rules of Practice and Procedure, 2 CCR 404-1, that the Commission has scheduled this matter for hearing on:

Date: July 12, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Place:

Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission

1120 Lincoln St., Suite 801

Denver, CO 80203

The Notice and Application for Hearing and related information is available at http://cogcc.state.co.us/reg.html#/hearings by scrolling to the appropriate Docket month and locate “Enf_Docket” link.

Published May 11, 2023, in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for variance from rear setback compliance requirements at 358 S 8th Street. The applicant plans to convert the existing shed into an ADU to provide workforce housing, the existing structure encroaches into the rear setback. Due to the change in use, the structure must seek and be granted a variance for this setback encroachment prior to converting storage to residential use.

The Board of Adjustments will consider the application at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 5:30pm. The Public Hearing will be conducted at 551 Hot Springs Blvd and will be available to attend remotely at this Zoom meeting link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82738710091 or to join by telephone dial: 1-719-359-4580 Webinar ID: 827 3871 0091 Public Hearings and Meetings will be conducted at 551 Hot Springs Blvd and available for remote attendance via the Zoom meeting platform.

To access the meeting agendas and staff reports, click the round Minutes and Agendas tab located along the bottom of the photo on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application at mypagosa.org/proposed-development-projects.

For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Division at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing.

Published May 11, 2023, in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PROPOSED AMENDED BUDGET FOR ARCHULETA COUNTY

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget is being submitted to Archuleta County for the 2023 budget year; a copy of such proposed amended budget has been filed in the office of the County Clerk & Recorder, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 where the same is open for public inspection and can be found on the county website. Such proposed amended budget will be considered at a Regular Meeting of the Board of County Commissioners to be held at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 on May 16, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Any interested elector of Archuleta County may inspect the proposed amended budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the amended budget.

Published May 11, 2023, in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the Matter of the Estate of

JEFFERY SCOTT LEAVENWORTH

Deceased

Case No.2023 PR 30012

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before September 11, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published May 11, 18 and 25, 2023, in The Pagosa Springs SUN.