School bus driver dies from injuries in bus incident

Shortly after 8 p.m., on Tuesday, May 9, the Archuleta School District and the Pagosa Springs Police Department (PSPD) announced school bus driver Beverly Flaming died following an afternoon incident involving two buses.

“As a follow-up to our earlier message about an incident involving a bus driver, it is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of one of our beloved and long-time staff members, Beverly Flaming,” an email from the Superintendent Rick Holt sent to district families states. “Bev has diligently served the students of Archuleta School District as a bus driver for over 20 years.”

The email also states that there will be no school or activities on Wednesday, May 10.

“The family is grieving at this time and asks that you respect their privacy,” it states, adding that counseling will be available at the schools on Thursday for students who need support.

According to the PSPD press release, the police department and emergency services personnel were dispatched to an incident involving two buses stopped on Lewis Street next to Pagosa Springs Middle School during the routine pickup time for students.

The press release explains the driver became trapped between two buses.

It states, “The driver was extricated on scene and life saving measures began. The driver was transported to Pagosa Medical Center where she died from her injuries.”

The press release further notes, “This tragic incident is an ongoing investigation.”

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., the district announced a bus accident at the middle school involving a bus driver.

The statement noted no students were injured and students from three bus routes needed to be picked up.

A separate statement announced the delay of a fourth route.