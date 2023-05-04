Melissa Boswell Zimmerman, of Pagosa Springs, passed peacefully late in the evening, April 16, 2023, with her two children, Aaron (42) and Ashleigh (38) by her side. Throughout her brief battle with illness, family and friends celebrated her joyous life and helped her through her final days.

Melissa’s personal and professional interests focused on family, friends, and people. She had an illustrious career in the dental industry, working her way up from a dental assistant to a high-tech sales representative. She never took her success for granted and found ways to serve others through her participation in pop-up dental clinics for the underserved and organizations like Habitat for Humanity.

Melissa was tenacious and fearless, especially when it came to “her people.” She was an exceptional culinary wizard, and loved to golf and travel. She thrived when planning adventures and events with her family and friends, especially her two grandsons. She loved the open road; the sportier the car the better.

Arrangements are being made following Melissa’s requests. Those interested in additional details can reach out to Melissa’s family through the vehicles they used to be in touch with Melissa (email, text messages, social media). Donations in Melissa’s honor can go to the local Habitat for Humanity.

The family would like to express gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and caregivers at Pagosa Springs Medical Center for their incredible support, expertise and sympathy.