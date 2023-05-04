Jeremiah Enrique Villarreal was brought into this world on Oct. 4, 2000. The light in his demeanor was infectious and unforgettable as soon as he was able to smile. His laugh filled rooms with warmth and playful joy whether it was with friends or family. Jeremiah was a kind soul who was instilled with a God-strengthened bond through his family. “Family first” was a saying everyone close to him knew was his motto. Jeremiah was reserved and quiet by default, but after a few shared interests, his heart would reveal to create unforgettable memories with whoever would cross his path. His heart was big and nonjudgmental. He was the type of boy who would hold your hand through your struggles as well as celebrate with you in all your achievements. We were blessed to have experienced his genuine spirit in our lifetime, which will forever be irreplaceable. Jeremiah was simply, yet far from simple, a God-given blessing.

As we find ourselves in this devastating and heart-wrenching time, we know God knows all, and God sees all. God is in need of his strongest angels and most deserving of angels. Our Jeremiah, beyond any doubt, is exactly who God needed to return home.

Jeremiah will forever be loved and is lived on through his beautifully strong mother, Cathy Villarreal; his beautiful Grandma Angie, who he adored so much; his Nino Max; his many aunts and uncles; his many cousins; and a multitude of loving friends and acquaintances. He will be reunited at Heaven’s Pearly Gates with a warming embrace by his Uncle Felix, his little cousin Trinity’s brightened face, and a pair of excited wagging tails from his adopted dogs Mijo and Cojack.

The rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary, located at 445 Lewis St., Pagosa Springs.

Services will be held the following day on April 28 at 10 a.m., also located at the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Lunch will be held at John Paul II Catholic Church, located on 353 S. Pagosa Blvd, in Pagosa Springs, after the funeral services. Jeremiah loved sharing a meal with those he loved. All are welcomed to honor our beloved Jeremiah for services and to break bread with his family during this devastating time.