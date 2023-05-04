Jack André Fleuridas died on April 16, 2023, in Pagosa Springs. He was 93 years old.

Although born in New York City, Jack and his family lived in several states in the U.S. and in Mexico when he was a child and adolescent. As an adult, he was a resident of a few towns on the East Coast and in New Jersey. Jack moved to Pagosa Springs with his wife, Lillian, when they retired and sold the company that they had built together for over a decade. They quickly grew to love the beautiful countryside and the small, rural community of warm-hearted people.

On the day that Jack graduated from Brown University with his Bachelor of Arts degree, he also married and received his commission in the U.S. Navy as an officer (06/01/1953). During his service in the Navy, he and his first wife began a family with two daughters. Jack commenced a long-term career working for Bonat Company in the late 1950s. The pinnacle of his career was when he started his own successful business with his wife, Lillian, to sell and service a variety of scissors and related hair products.

A few of Jack’s traits that stand out above the others: his friendliness and sociability; his positive outlook about his day-to-day life no matter the incredible challenges; and his “work hard and be successful” attitude, even when engaged in small tasks. His persistent loyalty to and care for his wife, Lillian, has been praised by many. He was also known for his conscientious and loving attention given to his dogs over the many decades. His hobbies included fishing, hunting and gardening.

Jack’s neighbors and friends describe him as a very good neighbor: He was kind, welcoming, generous and surprisingly energetic. He loved engaging with his friends who lived in the neighborhood and with family members who lived nearby or when they came to visit. In the final months of his life, his friends were very supportive and caring, which he greatly appreciated. When asked what he wanted to be included in his obituary, he told his daughter, “Say that you loved me” — and this is true; Jack is loved by his daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren and by many others who knew him well.

Immediate living family members include his wife (of over 60 years), Lillian (“Wunnie”) Fleuridas, and her sister and brother-in-law, Mei Lan and Douglas Hee (Pagosa Springs); his daughter, Colette Fleuridas, and his son-in-law, Peter Piet (Napa, Calif.); his half-sister, Stella Koenig, (Scottsdale, Ariz.); and five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. His immediate predeceased family include his daughter, Lauren Fleuridas Warneke; his brother, André (“Penny”) Fleuridas; and his parents, Lucienne Fleuridas and André Fleuridas.

Donations in honor of Jack can go to the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs.