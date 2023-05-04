Bruce Sinclair Dryburgh was born on Nov. 9,1943, and was raised in Wauwatosa, Wisc. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1965, then worked for several large corporations.

Bruce mov-ed to Carrollton, Texas, where he raised his two kids, Jordan and Audrey, and spent many years working for General Portland Inc. and Lafarge, both cement companies.

By 1980 he was chief financial officer at General Portland in Dallas and retired in 1990 to attend SMU School of Law. After practicing law until 2002, he retired to Pagosa Springs, Colo., where he and his wife of 21 years built a beautiful home and gardens.

In Pagosa, he made many new friends who were great neighbors, supportive friends at AA, colleagues and friends who volunteered with him on the Archuleta County School Board, and many fans at The Senior Olympics, where he brought home 11 medals between the ages of 69 and 75.

Bruce served two terms on the Archuleta school board. He served as board president and accomplished many improvements, including raising teachers’ salaries and supporting home-school groups.

Bruce loved snow skiing, motorcycles, spending time with family, and spending time in his yard and gardens. Bruce was an avid reader and loved traveling, especially with friends.

He is survived by his wife, Lyn Cowan Dryburgh, whom he married in 2002 in a little glass chapel in the woods; his two children, Audrey Herrera and Jordan Dryburgh, of Carrollton; his step kids, Kelly and Grant; all of their spouses, Robert, Marty, Dwayne and Kathi; his siblings, Scott, Mary and Erik; along with 11 grandchildren and his dog, Zelda who misses him very much, too.