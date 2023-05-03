Town and county to host Big Spring Clean May 5 and 6

By Jennifer Green | Visit Pagosa Springs

On Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6, Archuleta County and the Town of Pagosa Springs will again host the annual Big Spring Clean.

The event consists of free dump days on Friday and Saturday and a community cleanup day on Saturday. This annual event is a great opportunity to band together with friends, family and other community members to show pride in our town and help make it even more beautiful. After the clean-up event, there will be a free and fun community barbecue with live music, awards and a homemade ice cream contest (in memory of Larry Fisher). Bring your lawn chairs.

Saturday: community cleanup day

Saturday is a community cleanup day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yamaguchi Park.

Join us for the cleanup or get a team together and volunteer. Meet at Yamaguchi Park at 9 a.m. to pick up bags and vests, then return to the park at 11:30 a.m. for the community barbecue.

If you have a team or organization that you would like to register together, please fill out the form online at https://tinyurl.com/y7navmpj.

Friday and Saturday: free dump days

Friday and Saturday will be free dump days from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at multiple locations.

Dumpsters will be placed around town and the county for free dumping of roadside, park and home-exterior trash. They will be manned and available both days from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

• Town shop: 550 Pirate Drive (located inside the fenced lot).

• Aspen Springs Park on Ute Drive.

• Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse on Lake Street between the clubhouse parking lot and the remote airfield.

The county landfill and transfer stations will also be accepting items for free on both days unless otherwise noted below.

Accepted items

County landfill

Items accepted at the Archuleta County Landfill, located at 9179 County Road 500, will include:

• Exterior debris (roadside, park and home exterior).

• Furniture and mattresses.

• Commercial construction materials (for an additional fee).

Transfer station

Items accepted at the Archuleta County Transfer Station, located at 2140 County Road 500, will include:

• Regular recycling.

• Car batteries.

• Electronics.

• Appliances without freon.

• Appliances with freon ($25 fee).

Fairgrounds

Items accepted at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds on U.S. 84 will include vehicles and engines. You must provide a title and all fluids must be drained.

Prohibited materials

Prohibited hazardous waste and PCBs include:

• Used oil.

• Friable asbestos waste.

• Radioactive waste.

• Liquid waste.

For more information

For additional information, contact the Pagosa Springs Visitor Center at (970) 585-1200.