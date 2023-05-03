Photography Club May topic: ‘Photographing Brazil’

Photo courtesy Doug Coombs

Hyacinth macaw, Parnaiba Headwaters National Park, Brazil. Local photographer Doug Coombs will present “Photographing Brazil” at the Pagosa Springs Photography Club meeting on May 10.



By Gregg Heid | Pagosa Springs Photography Club

The May meeting of the Pagosa Springs Photography Club will be held on Wednesday, May 10, at 6 p.m., at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St. Our photos and commentary this month will be from local photographer Doug Coombs.

In the summer of 2022, Coombs; his wife, Miyuki; and friends from the photography club in Los Alamos, N.M., took a 30-plus-day trip to Brazil to photograph birds, mammals, waterways, Indigenous people and some cityscapes. They visited five different venues including Cristalino Reserve in the southern section of the Brazilian Amazon, Emas National Park, Parnaiba Headwaters National Park, Rio de Janeiro and the nearby Atlantic Rainforest. They ended the trip with a seven-night cruise on the Rio Negro and some of its tributaries, which are all tributaries of the Amazon. Coombs will share and discuss photos from these sites in his presentation.

Our meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with socializing, and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. This will be a hybrid meeting, also available on Zoom. The Zoom link will be emailed to members; others who wish to attend may request the link by email to abutler@mac.com. Photography Club meetings are open to the public.

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club promotes educational, social and fun interactions between all who enjoy making and viewing great photography. The club sponsors educational programs and outings to help photographers hone their skills. We welcome photographers of all skill levels. Dues for 2023 are just $25 ($35 family). For more information about the club and to download a membership application, visit our website at https://pagosaspringsphotoclub.org/about/.