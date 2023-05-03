May 13 food drive will support area food pantries

Healthy Archuleta

Community food-sharing opportunities allow us to gather together to support our community as a whole. Healthy Archuleta is partnering to host a food drive Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pagosa Springs City Market.

Those who are able to are encouraged to share what they can to help the Food Distribution Center better support the Archuleta County Food Pantry Network with foods that our neighbors can use.

Join Healthy Archuleta in supporting the food security of our local community. A collection table will be set up at the store with a list of food items that our neighbors can use this spring and volunteers ready to collect donations. These items will help stock the shelves of the Food Distribution Center, which supports the food pantries in Archuleta County. Come participate in a community food-sharing opportunity.

If you would like to make donations to the food drive outside of the hours, there is a collection bin at the Pagosa Springs City Market located at the front of the store. For more information on the Healthy Archuleta Food Drive, visit https://www.foodcoalition4archuleta.org/food-drive.html.