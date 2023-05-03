Genealogy meeting set for Saturday

By Dan Senjem | Pagosa Peak Genealogical Society

Members Kathy Zilhaver and Jane McKain will be the presenters at the next meeting of the Pagosa Peak Genealogical Society, focusing on “Organization.”

Whether it be pages and pages of your genealogy research built up over the years or research done on your computer from various websites, Zilhaver and McKain will offer their years of research experience to help what you have compiled in an orderly fashion.

We will meet at the Community United Methodist Church at 434 Lewis St. at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6. Enter through the side door from the parking lot.

There will be a business meeting following the presentation. Visitors are most welcome. So, come join us, whatever level genealogist you are, and have your questions and concerns ready for what should be an interesting meeting.

Light refreshments will be available, but do bring your coffee mug.