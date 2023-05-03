Crime author Ron Franscell to appear at May 13 events

By Jennifer Langford | Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation and Friends

“Ron Franscell’s DEAF ROW tells … a darkly engrossing story with masterful, easy-flowing prose and a clever infusion of humor. The tension builds incrementally to a chilling five-star climax in which Franscell puts his well-honed skill as a true crime author to good use. It gave me goosebumps big time.” — Anne Hillerman, bestselling author of the Leaphorn, Chee, Manuelito mysteries.

Franscell, well-known for his fastidiously researched true crime nonfiction narratives, found himself stymied by pandemic-imposed limitations on travel, access to libraries and courthouses, and the ability to have face-to-face encounters and interviews. His hefty files, 40 years worth of real-life crime journalism, contained more than enough material for inspiration and inclusion in an excellent piece of crime fiction. Much of the content in his newly published novel, “Deaf Row,” is based on actual case files.

More than a tense mystery and horrifying psychothriller, “Deaf Row” takes on the inevitability of aging, the fear of becoming meaningless and the verve that drives souls to continue to give.

Franscell’s May 13 appearances in Pagosa Springs are all in support of the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation and Friends. Proceeds from the day’s events will benefit the library building campaign and will provide several possible times to hear and learn more about Franscell’s work and experiences.

The day will begin with The Hero’s Journey Writer’s Workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. at your Ruby Sisson Library. Franscell and aspiring writers will spend the morning exploring the patterns that can transform a novel or screenplay from ordinary to extraordinary. Learn how to tap into something universal about the human experience so your story feels timeless. Tickets will be $25 per person, and seating is limited to the first 20 students who register.

At 12:30 p.m., the library will host a free “Ruby’s Meet-and-Greet Reception with Ron” for patrons to hear Franscell talk about his latest novel, “Deaf Row.” This event will allow library patrons the chance to get the inside scoop on this latest publication. This event will take place at your Ruby Sisson Library and is free of charge. Seating is limited.

Capping the day off, the main event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. is a fireside chat with Franscell, moderated by eminent guest interviewer Sheriff Mike Le Roux. Come and eavesdrop on their conversation and gain insight into the research and process of writing true crime and crime fiction. With a cash bar and delicious hors d’oeuvres, the event will be at the Tennyson Building Events Center (197 Navajo Trail Drive). Tickets will be $40 in advance/$45 at the door, all benefiting the Library Foundation.

Tickets are available online at pagosalibrary.org (credit/debit card only). Cash, check, or credit purchases can be made at the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library.