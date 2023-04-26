Brews for Rescues Beer Fest set for Saturday 

By Shane Lucero | Rugby’s Rescue House

Brews for Rescues Beer Fest is back for its second year. This unique festival will take place on Saturday, April 29, at Yamaguchi Park at 1 p.m.

Brews for Rescues Beer Fest is family- and dog-friendly and is raising funds for local dog rescue Rugby’s Rescue House. There will be a dog walk, dog show, live music by the Pagosa Blues Rats band, food trucks and, of course, an unlimited beer tasting with some of the region’s best breweries.

The day will start at noon with a community dog walk led by the Pagosa Springs Rotary Club around Yamaguchi Park. After the dog walk, the beer tasting will begin at 1 p.m. and fun events such as a fun dog show with categories for every dog such as: Best Costume, Best Treat Gatherer, Best Trick, Best Hair Style, Best Tail Wag and, of course, Best in Show.

Tickets for the unlimited beer tasting are $30, which will allow you access to sample more than 40 different beers from some of your favorite breweries.

Rugby’s Rescue House was established in December 2019 and is a foster-based rescue focusing on the unwanted, neglected, overpopulated animals from the surrounding reservations in northern New Mexico. The primary areas it receives animals from are Dulce, N.M. — the Jicarilla Apache and the Navajo Nation reservations.

To date, it has rescued more than 365 dogs. Every dog that comes into its care receives any necessary medical treatment, vaccines and is spayed or neutered before adopting out into forever homes. Not only does it rescue dogs in need from these areas, but is building its community outreach as well. Rugby’s holds low-cost or free vaccination clinics and spay/neuter clinics in Dulce, N.M., as much as funds allow. It is a small rescue that relies solely on donations and adoptions. Last year its vet bills and vaccines exceeded $30,000, food and supplies exceeded $10,000. Its goal in 2023 is to continue to grow so it can save more animals by increasing its foster list, secure more frequent spay/neuter clinics in the Dulce area to reduce the overpopulation problem and establish a location in downtown Pagosa for its “headquarters” (to hold more frequent adoption events, and be a donation drop-off location and supply pickup for our fosters).

Rugby’s Rescue is a volunteer- and donation-based organization. It does not receive any federal or state funding. The organization is based on fundraising and donations of many forms. Of course, attending events such as Brews for Rescues helps, but you can also donate time; in-kind donations such as dog toys, blankets and towels; and even sign up to be a foster parent for puppies or tired mamas. Fostering dogs is a great way to help socialize, train and help an animal become more adoptable. Fostering is also a great option for those who are not ready for a full-time commitment of having a lifelong pet, but can help out from time to time.

If you’re a beer lover, a dog lover or just a lover of fun, come out to Yamaguchi Park on Saturday, April 29, and support Rugby’s at the Brews for Rescues Beer Fest.

If your four-legged friend is well-behaved and gets along with other dogs and humans, feel free to bring them as well (must be on a leash). There’s no better way to spend the day than with your best friend having a beer. For more information about Rugby’s, visit www.RugbysRescue.com. For tickets, visit www.brewsforrescues2023.eventbrite.com or get tickets at the gate. We hope so see you Saturday.