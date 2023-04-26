Best-selling true crime and crime fiction author set to come to Pagosa Springs

Photo courtesy Ruby Sisson Library Foundation and Friends

Veteran journalist and New York Times best-selling author Ron Franscell will be the guest of honor on May 13 in support of the Ruby Sisson Library Foundation and Friends’ building campaign. Tickets for the events may be purchased at pagosalibrary.org.

By Cindi Galabota | Ruby Sisson Library Foundation and Friends

The Ruby Sisson Library Foundation and Friends invite you to mark your calendar and save May 13 as a unique day of opportunities to visit with Ron Franscell, a true crime and crime fiction author.

Franscell, a veteran journalist, is the New York Times best-selling author of 18 books, including international bestsellers “The Darkest Night” and Edgar-nominated true crime “Morgue: a Life in Death.”

His writing, lauded by Ann Rule, Vincent Bugliosi and Least-Heat Moon, has established him as one of America’s most popular narrative nonfiction authors. His just-published crime novel “Deaf Row” has been reviewed with acclaim by Anne Hillerman, John Lescroart and CJ Box.

Franscell’s appearances in Pagosa Springs are all in support of the Ruby Sisson Library Foundation and Friends. Proceeds from the day’s events and book sales will benefit the library building campaign and will provide several possible times to hear and learn more about the writer’s work and experiences:

• The day will begin with a 9 to 11 a.m. The Hero’s Journey Writer’s Workshop at your Ruby Sisson Library. Franscell and aspiring writers will spend the morning exploring the patterns that can transform a novel or screenplay from ordinary to extraordinary. Learn how to tap into something universal about the human experience so your story feels timeless. Tickets will be $25 per person and seating is limited to the first 20 students who register. A book signing will follow.

• At 12:30 p.m., the library will host a free “Ruby’s Meet-and-Greet Reception with Ron” for patrons to hear Franscell talk about his latest novel, “Deaf Row.” This event will allow library patrons the chance to get the inside scoop on this latest publication. This event will take place at your Ruby Sisson Library and is free of charge. Seating is limited.

• Capping the day off, the main event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. is a fireside chat with Franscell, moderated by eminent guest interviewer Sheriff Mike Le Roux. Come and eavesdrop on their conversation and gain insight into the research and process of writing true crime and crime fiction. With a cash bar and delicious hors d’oeuvres, the event will be at the Tennyson Building Event Center, 197 Navajo Trail Drive. Tickets will be $40 in advance or $45 at the door, all benefiting the Library Foundation.

Tickets are available online at pagosalibrary.org — credit/debit card only. Cash, check or credit purchases can be made at the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library.

All events will be followed by book-signing opportunities.