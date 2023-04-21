Highway 151 update: CO 151 is open south of Chimney Rock National Monument

Paving and repairs will be needed in the near future

CDOT photo: On April 21, CO 151 was reopened to two-way traffic. Drivers are urged to obey the lowered speed limit through the temporarily narrowed lanes. The section of highway, five miles south of the U.S. 160 Junction near Chimney Rock National Monument, will require repairs in the near future.

A core drilling test determined that the road base under the travel lanes is solid. However, because of erosion along the creek banks, concrete barriers have been set in place to narrow the lanes and keep vehicles away from the shoulder area. Once water flow recedes, the section of roadway will need a new pavement overlay and some repairs to the metal culverts will be performed.

The public is advised that closures may be necessary if snow run-off increases again or if additional significant precipitation is received in the region. Both maintenance and engineering personnel will closely monitor the site.

A full closure of the highway was put into place Tues., April 11, after CDOT was alerted of erosion issues on the shoulder of the highway caused by heavy spring run-off in Stollsteimer Creek, near Chimney Rock National Monument.

