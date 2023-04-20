Richard “Rick” Macomb, 71, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, April 6, in Durango, Colo.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial to follow in Eternal Oaks Cemetery in Runaway Bay. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Pastor Luke Newby of Milestone Church in Keller will officiate.

Rick was born on July 5, 1951, to Harold and Margaret Macomb in Brownsville, Texas. He graduated from Edinburgh High School and, upon graduation, attended college at the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley and University of Texas at Austin. Rick worked in the oil and gas industry for many years in Wise County and surrounding areas for the Western Company, and then went on to be vice president of Exploration and Production for Miles Production Company. After retirement, Rick enjoyed playing golf every chance he could and driving his Corvette, which was one of his favorite pastimes. He helped create The Corvette Club in Keller, Texas. Rick coached numerous teams in Wise County Soccer and little league baseball throughout the years. He was a member of the Wise County Roughnecks Club, Dallas Fort Worth Petroleum Club, Pagosa Grace Church of Pagosa Springs, Colorado and Milestone Church of Keller, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Margaret Macomb; his wife, Barbara Macomb; and his grandson, Rylan Macomb.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Carolyn Macomb; his sons, Ryan Macomb and wife Ann, of Blaine, Minn., and Jason Macomb and wife Krisi, of Discovery Bay, Calif.; his daughters, Allison Moss and husband Johnny, and Jennifer Burke and husband Mike, all of Heath, Texas; his grandchildren, Grayson, Avery, Morgan, Max, Mason, Mylie, Knox, Blakely, and Pierce; his brother, Terry Macomb, of Zapata, Texas; numerous extended family members; and a host of great friends.