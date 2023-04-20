Public Notices April 20, 2023

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030024

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: March 7, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: March 23, 2023.

Last Publication: April 20, 2023.

Published March 23, 30, April 6, 13 and 20, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, Archuleta COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022CV030068 DIVISION NO. 1

COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

AND RIGHT TO CURE AND REDEEM

Plaintiff, Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association

v.

Defendants, CLETUS FOY; JANET FOY

Sheriff Sale 2023-08

Regarding: Sheriff Sale of Real Property under Decree of Foreclosure, pursuant to Court Order and C.R.S. §38-38-101 et seq., County of Archuleta, State of Colorado.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, Please take notice:

This is to advise you that a Sheriff sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Court Order and Decree dated January 3, 2023, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq., by Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, the current holder of a lien recorded on September 21, 2016 at Rec. No. 21606036, in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judicial foreclosure is based on a default under the Declaration of Restrictions Pagosa, recorded on June 24, 1970 at Reception No. 73297 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The Declaration and notices, as recorded, establish a lien for the benefit of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, against real property legally described as follows:

Lot 418, PAGOSA TRAILS, PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Also known as: 31 Arroyo Ct, Pagosa Springs CO 81147

NOTICE OF SALE

You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff’s Sale of the referenced property is to be conducted the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office of Archuleta County, Colorado at 10:00 a.m., on the 24th day of May, 2023, at 85 Harman Park Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; phone number 970-264-8434. At which sale, the above-described real property and improvements thereon will be sold to the highest bidder. Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.

**BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS SUFFICIENT TO COVER THEIR HIGHEST BID AT TIME OF SALE. **

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.

First Publication: 3/30/23

Last Publication: 4/27/23

Published In: Pagosa Sun

DATED in Colorado this 23rd day of February, 2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF: ORTEN CAVANAGH HOLMES & HUNT, LLC

1445 Market Street, Suite 350, Denver, CO 80202

Published March 30, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Vinston D Carlson, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30045

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

Sheriff Sale 2023-10

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 22, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

VINSTON D CARLSON

HARRIET R CARLSON

JOYCE C MYERS, TRUSTEE OF THE JCPMO

LOVE TRUST, DATED NOVMEBER 2, 2004

TYLER SAENZ

DONALD D HOLT

LAVERA HOLT

ROBERT L MITTEN

HELEN D MITTEN

MARSHALL L CROSS

PAULINE R CROSS

CANDACE J WARNER

BARRY WARNER

CHRISTY BARBER

AMY JOY WARNER

GINNY WARNER

SHELLEY WARNER

EARL B MOIZE

WAUNELL MOIZE

GARY D PERKINS

CELESTE A PERKINS

MICHAEL EUBANKS, TRUSTEE OF THE MICHAEL AND HYDIE EUBANKS JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST

HYDIE EUBANKS, TRUSTEE OF THE MICHAEL AND HYDIE EUBANKS JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST

PATRICIA A MORRISON, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP OF ERNEST R MORRISON

PEDRO ALDERETE

JERI ALDERETE

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on 7th of June, 2023, Sale Number 2023-10 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: 4/13/2023

Last Publication: 5/11/2023

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office for Archuleta County, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed February 9, 2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Elk Run Townhouses

Matter Amount

VINSTON D CARLSON and HARRIET R CARLSON (C#178708822) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 25, Lot (Unit) Number 7102, Building Number 1,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00

Interest: $280.77

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,435.82

JOYCE C MYERS, TRUSTEE OF THE JCPMO LOVE TRUST, DATED NOVEMBER 2, 2004 (C#178709739) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 47, Lot (Unit) Number 7106, Building Number 2,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00

Interest: $280.77

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,435.82

TYLER SAENZ (C#178751772) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 36, Lot (Unit) Number 7108, Building Number 2,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00

Interest: $280.77

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,435.82

DONALD D HOLT and LAVERA HOLT (C#178753323) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 21, Lot (Unit) Number 7108, Building Number 2,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00

Interest: $280.77

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,435.82

ROBERT L MITTEN and HELEN D MITTEN (C#178756151) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 37, Lot (Unit) Number 7110, Building Number 3,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.70

Interest: $280.92

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,437.44

MARSHALL L CROSS and PAULINE R CROSS (C#178761433) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 40, Lot (Unit) Number 7115, Building Number 4,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00

Interest: $280.77

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,435.82

CANDACE J WARNER and BARRY WARNER and CHRISTY BARBER and AMY JOY WARNER and GINNY WARNER and SHELLEY WARNER (C#178762407) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 3, Lot (Unit) Number 7105, Building Number 2A,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,614.92

Interest: $207.27

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,068.01

CANDACE J WARNER and BARRY WARNER and CHRISTY BARBER and AMY JOY WARNER and GINNY WARNER and SHELLEY WARNER (C#178762415) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 25, Lot (Unit) Number 7105, Building Number 2A,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00

Interest: $280.77

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,435.82

EARL B MOIZE and WAUNELL MOIZE (C#178763694) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 41, Lot (Unit) Number 7116, Building Number 4,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00

Interest: $280.77

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,435.82

GARY G PERKINS and CELESTE A PERKINS (C#178763884) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 50, Lot (Unit) Number 7115, Building Number 4,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,389.54

Interest: $151.17

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,786.53

MICHAEL EUBANKS AND HYDIE EUBANKS, TRUSTEES OF THE MICHAEL AND HYDIE EUBANKS JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST (C#178802484) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 7, Lot (Unit) Number 7116, Building Number 4,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00

Interest: $280.77

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,435.82

PATRICIA A MORRISON, surviving joint tenant with rights of survivorship of ERNEST R MORRISON (C#179201660) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 26, Lot (Unit) Number 7114, Building Number 4,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00

Interest: $280.77

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,435.82

VINSTON D CARLSON and HARRIET R CARLSON (C#179301825) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 15, Lot (Unit) Number 7116, Building Number 4,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00

Interest: $280.77

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,435.82

PEDRO ALDERETE and JERI ALDERETE (C#179400221) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 20, Lot (Unit) Number 7118, Building Number 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,562.63

Interest: $194.22

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $195.82

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,002.67

In Elk Run Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Lot (Unit) Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 140480 and 0151975, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 140481, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published April 13, 20, 27, May 4 and 11, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2023-002

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On February 9, 2023, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) RALPH JOSEPH SHEPHERD AND JOANN MIHOTZ

Original Beneficiary(ies) MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. ACTING SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B.

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE FOR INDYMAC INDX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-AR11, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-AR11

Date of Deed of Trust March 20, 2006

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust March 21, 2006

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 20602621

Original Principal Amount $135,200.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $113,085.31

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust and other violations of the terms thereof

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOT 2 OF BLOCK 23 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 4, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 20, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74785.

Also known by street and number as: 98 W BEUCLER LANE, PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 06/08/2023, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 4/13/2023

Last Publication 5/11/2023

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 02/09/2023

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Randall M Chin, Esq #31149

Barrett Frappier Weisserman, LLP 1391 SPEER BLVD, SUITE 700, DENVER, CO 80204 (303) 350-3711

Attorney File # 00000009707340

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published April 13, 20, 27, May 4 and 11, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY

AT TAX LIEN SALE

AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

PAGLAND INVESTORS, INC., A COLORADO CORPORATION

1133 N. 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 7th day of February 2023, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to Archuleta County the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 273 IN THE PAGOSA IN THE PINES UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7,1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75408.

Account Number: R008249

Schedule Number: 569917108058

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00897

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County.

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008;

That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of

PAGLAND INVESTORS, INC., A COLORADO CORPORATION for said year 2008;

That on the 7th day of February 2023, said Archuleta County assigned said certificate of purchase to

CASITA MONTANA ASSETS LLC;

That said CASITA MONTANA ASSETS LLC on the 24th day of March 2023, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to CASITA MONTANA ASSETS LLC on the 13th day of September 2023, unless the same has been redeemed;

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 30th day of March 2023

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published April 20, 27 and May 4, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

REAL PROPERTY AND PERSONAL

PROPERTY PROTEST DEADLINES

(Public Notice)

NAME AND ADDRESS OF CONTACT:

Archuleta County Assessor’s Office

Carla Elliott

449 San Juan Street

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-264-8314

RELEASE: Required on or before May 1

PUBLIC NOTICE

Colorado law requires the county assessor to hear objections to real property classifications and valuations beginning May 2, 2023. Objections to the valuation or classification of real property must be postmarked, delivered, or presented in person to the county assessor’s office no later than June 8, 2023.

Colorado law requires the county assessor to begin hearing objections to personal property valuations no later than June 15, 2023. Objections to personal property valuations must be postmarked, delivered, or presented in person to the county assessor’s office no later than June 30, 2023.

The county assessor’s office doors will be closed to the public starting May 2, 2023 through June 8, 2023. If you would like to discuss your new valuation or appeal please do so by mail or by setting up an appointment with our office.

For additional information, contact the county assessor’s office at 970-264-8317.

Published April 20, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF POLLING PLACE ELECTION

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly, to the electors ofthe Los Pinos Fire Protection

District of La Plata and Archuleta County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 2nd day of May 2023, between the hours of 7:00a.m. and 7:00p.m.

The Board of Directors has designated the following polling places:

Los Pinos Fire Protection District, Station 1, 275 browning ave. Ignacio, Colorado

Los Pinos Fire Protection District, Station 5, 308 CR 982, Arboles, Colorado

At said election, the electors of the district shall vote for Directors to serve the following terms of office on the Board of Directors of the District:

Candidates nominated to serve until the regular election in May 2027 (vote for 3)

Tracy Mickey

Preston Rea

Chelsea Hamilton

Richard Swayze

Donald Woodmansee

REBECCA FLINDERS, Designated Election Official of the Los Pinos Fire Protection District at 275 BROWNING AVE, IGNACIO, CO 81137

Published April 20, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON May 16, 2023

SCOTT AND JAMIE MILLER, have applied for a FINAL PLAT APPROVAL for the THUNDER VALLEY MINOR SUBDIVISION, at 571 Wildlife Park Rd, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN23-037). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL ESTATE (AE). The application is to subdivide and create three parcels where there is now only one.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-8383 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners on May 16, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published April 20 and May 11 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.