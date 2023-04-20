Public Notices April 20, 2023

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
109 Harman Park Drive
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO
v.
Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.
Case Number 2023CV030024
Attorney or Party Without Party:
Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708
P.O. Box 1507
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number (970) 264-8321
Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule
Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
Dated: March 7, 2023
Published in The Pagosa Sun.
First Publication: March 23, 2023.
Last Publication: April 20, 2023.
Published March 23, 30, April 6, 13 and 20, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT, Archuleta COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO
CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022CV030068 DIVISION NO. 1
COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
AND RIGHT TO CURE AND REDEEM
Plaintiff, Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association
v.
Defendants, CLETUS FOY; JANET FOY
Sheriff Sale 2023-08
Regarding: Sheriff Sale of Real Property under Decree of Foreclosure, pursuant to Court Order and C.R.S. §38-38-101 et seq., County of Archuleta, State of Colorado.
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, Please take notice:
This is to advise you that a Sheriff sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Court Order and Decree dated January 3, 2023, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq., by Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, the current holder of a lien recorded on September 21, 2016 at Rec. No. 21606036, in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judicial foreclosure is based on a default under the Declaration of Restrictions Pagosa, recorded on June 24, 1970 at Reception No. 73297 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The Declaration and notices, as recorded, establish a lien for the benefit of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, against real property legally described as follows:
Lot 418, PAGOSA TRAILS, PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Also known as: 31 Arroyo Ct, Pagosa Springs CO 81147
NOTICE OF SALE
You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff’s Sale of the referenced property is to be conducted the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office of Archuleta County, Colorado at 10:00 a.m., on the 24th day of May, 2023, at 85 Harman Park Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; phone number 970-264-8434. At which sale, the above-described real property and improvements thereon will be sold to the highest bidder. Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.
**BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS SUFFICIENT TO COVER THEIR HIGHEST BID AT TIME OF SALE. **
PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.
First Publication: 3/30/23
Last Publication: 4/27/23
Published In: Pagosa Sun
DATED in Colorado this 23rd day of February, 2023.
Mike Le Roux, Sheriff
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Lorena Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF: ORTEN CAVANAGH HOLMES & HUNT, LLC
1445 Market Street, Suite 350, Denver, CO 80202
Published March 30, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Vinston D Carlson, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30045
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
Sheriff Sale 2023-10
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 22, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
VINSTON D CARLSON
HARRIET R CARLSON
JOYCE C MYERS, TRUSTEE OF THE JCPMO
LOVE TRUST, DATED NOVMEBER 2, 2004
TYLER SAENZ
DONALD D HOLT
LAVERA HOLT
ROBERT L MITTEN
HELEN D MITTEN
MARSHALL L CROSS
PAULINE R CROSS
CANDACE J WARNER
BARRY WARNER
CHRISTY BARBER
AMY JOY WARNER
GINNY WARNER
SHELLEY WARNER
EARL B MOIZE
WAUNELL MOIZE
GARY D PERKINS
CELESTE A PERKINS
MICHAEL EUBANKS, TRUSTEE OF THE MICHAEL AND HYDIE EUBANKS JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST
HYDIE EUBANKS, TRUSTEE OF THE MICHAEL AND HYDIE EUBANKS JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST
PATRICIA A MORRISON, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP OF ERNEST R MORRISON
PEDRO ALDERETE
JERI ALDERETE
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on 7th of June, 2023, Sale Number 2023-10 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: 4/13/2023
Last Publication: 5/11/2023
Name of Publication: The Pagosa Sun
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office for Archuleta County, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed February 9, 2023.
Mike Le Roux, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: Lorena Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
EXHIBIT “A”
Elk Run Townhouses
Matter Amount
VINSTON D CARLSON and HARRIET R CARLSON (C#178708822) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 25, Lot (Unit) Number 7102, Building Number 1,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00
Interest: $280.77
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $195.82
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,435.82
JOYCE C MYERS, TRUSTEE OF THE JCPMO LOVE TRUST, DATED NOVEMBER 2, 2004 (C#178709739) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 47, Lot (Unit) Number 7106, Building Number 2,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00
Interest: $280.77
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $195.82
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,435.82
TYLER SAENZ (C#178751772) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 36, Lot (Unit) Number 7108, Building Number 2,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00
Interest: $280.77
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $195.82
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,435.82
DONALD D HOLT and LAVERA HOLT (C#178753323) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 21, Lot (Unit) Number 7108, Building Number 2,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00
Interest: $280.77
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $195.82
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,435.82
ROBERT L MITTEN and HELEN D MITTEN (C#178756151) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 37, Lot (Unit) Number 7110, Building Number 3,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.70
Interest: $280.92
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $195.82
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,437.44
MARSHALL L CROSS and PAULINE R CROSS (C#178761433) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 40, Lot (Unit) Number 7115, Building Number 4,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00
Interest: $280.77
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $195.82
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,435.82
CANDACE J WARNER and BARRY WARNER and CHRISTY BARBER and AMY JOY WARNER and GINNY WARNER and SHELLEY WARNER (C#178762407) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 3, Lot (Unit) Number 7105, Building Number 2A,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,614.92
Interest: $207.27
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $195.82
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,068.01
CANDACE J WARNER and BARRY WARNER and CHRISTY BARBER and AMY JOY WARNER and GINNY WARNER and SHELLEY WARNER (C#178762415) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 25, Lot (Unit) Number 7105, Building Number 2A,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00
Interest: $280.77
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $195.82
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,435.82
EARL B MOIZE and WAUNELL MOIZE (C#178763694) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 41, Lot (Unit) Number 7116, Building Number 4,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00
Interest: $280.77
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $195.82
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,435.82
GARY G PERKINS and CELESTE A PERKINS (C#178763884) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 50, Lot (Unit) Number 7115, Building Number 4,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,389.54
Interest: $151.17
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $195.82
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,786.53
MICHAEL EUBANKS AND HYDIE EUBANKS, TRUSTEES OF THE MICHAEL AND HYDIE EUBANKS JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST (C#178802484) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 7, Lot (Unit) Number 7116, Building Number 4,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00
Interest: $280.77
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $195.82
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,435.82
PATRICIA A MORRISON, surviving joint tenant with rights of survivorship of ERNEST R MORRISON (C#179201660) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 26, Lot (Unit) Number 7114, Building Number 4,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00
Interest: $280.77
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $195.82
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,435.82
VINSTON D CARLSON and HARRIET R CARLSON (C#179301825) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 15, Lot (Unit) Number 7116, Building Number 4,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,910.00
Interest: $280.77
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $195.82
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,435.82
PEDRO ALDERETE and JERI ALDERETE (C#179400221) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 20, Lot (Unit) Number 7118, Building Number 5,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,562.63
Interest: $194.22
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $195.82
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,002.67
In Elk Run Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Lot (Unit) Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 140480 and 0151975, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 140481, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Published April 13, 20, 27, May 4 and 11, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE
SALE NO. 2023-002
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On February 9, 2023, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.
Original Grantor(s) RALPH JOSEPH SHEPHERD AND JOANN MIHOTZ
Original Beneficiary(ies) MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. ACTING SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B.
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE FOR INDYMAC INDX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-AR11, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-AR11
Date of Deed of Trust March 20, 2006
County of Recording Archuleta
Recording Date of Deed of Trust March 21, 2006
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 20602621
Original Principal Amount $135,200.00
Outstanding Principal Balance $113,085.31
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust and other violations of the terms thereof
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
LOT 2 OF BLOCK 23 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 4, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 20, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74785.
Also known by street and number as: 98 W BEUCLER LANE, PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 06/08/2023, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication 4/13/2023
Last Publication 5/11/2023
Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 02/09/2023
Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado
By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Randall M Chin, Esq #31149
Barrett Frappier Weisserman, LLP 1391 SPEER BLVD, SUITE 700, DENVER, CO 80204 (303) 350-3711
Attorney File # 00000009707340
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015
Published April 13, 20, 27, May 4 and 11, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY
AT TAX LIEN SALE
AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
PAGLAND INVESTORS, INC., A COLORADO CORPORATION
1133 N. 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 7th day of February 2023, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to Archuleta County the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 273 IN THE PAGOSA IN THE PINES UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7,1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75408.
Account Number: R008249
Schedule Number: 569917108058
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00897
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County.
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008;
That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of
PAGLAND INVESTORS, INC., A COLORADO CORPORATION for said year 2008;
That on the 7th day of February 2023, said Archuleta County assigned said certificate of purchase to
CASITA MONTANA ASSETS LLC;
That said CASITA MONTANA ASSETS LLC on the 24th day of March 2023, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to CASITA MONTANA ASSETS LLC on the 13th day of September 2023, unless the same has been redeemed;
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 30th day of March 2023
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published April 20, 27 and May 4, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
REAL PROPERTY AND PERSONAL
PROPERTY PROTEST DEADLINES
(Public Notice)
NAME AND ADDRESS OF CONTACT:
Archuleta County Assessor’s Office
Carla Elliott
449 San Juan Street
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
970-264-8314
RELEASE: Required on or before May 1
PUBLIC NOTICE
Colorado law requires the county assessor to hear objections to real property classifications and valuations beginning May 2, 2023. Objections to the valuation or classification of real property must be postmarked, delivered, or presented in person to the county assessor’s office no later than June 8, 2023.
Colorado law requires the county assessor to begin hearing objections to personal property valuations no later than June 15, 2023. Objections to personal property valuations must be postmarked, delivered, or presented in person to the county assessor’s office no later than June 30, 2023.
The county assessor’s office doors will be closed to the public starting May 2, 2023 through June 8, 2023. If you would like to discuss your new valuation or appeal please do so by mail or by setting up an appointment with our office.
For additional information, contact the county assessor’s office at 970-264-8317.
Published April 20, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF POLLING PLACE ELECTION
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly, to the electors ofthe Los Pinos Fire Protection
District of La Plata and Archuleta County, Colorado.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 2nd day of May 2023, between the hours of 7:00a.m. and 7:00p.m.
The Board of Directors has designated the following polling places:
Los Pinos Fire Protection District, Station 1, 275 browning ave. Ignacio, Colorado
Los Pinos Fire Protection District, Station 5, 308 CR 982, Arboles, Colorado
At said election, the electors of the district shall vote for Directors to serve the following terms of office on the Board of Directors of the District:
Candidates nominated to serve until the regular election in May 2027 (vote for 3)
Tracy Mickey
Preston Rea
Chelsea Hamilton
Richard Swayze
Donald Woodmansee
REBECCA FLINDERS, Designated Election Official of the Los Pinos Fire Protection District at 275 BROWNING AVE, IGNACIO, CO 81137
Published April 20, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
FOR BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON May 16, 2023
SCOTT AND JAMIE MILLER, have applied for a FINAL PLAT APPROVAL for the THUNDER VALLEY MINOR SUBDIVISION, at 571 Wildlife Park Rd, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN23-037). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL ESTATE (AE). The application is to subdivide and create three parcels where there is now only one.
Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-8383 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners on May 16, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.
Published April 20 and May 11 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.