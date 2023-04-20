Leah Joelle Fitts, age 56, of Pagosa Springs, Colo., passed away March 21 with her mother and sister by her side. She is survived by her mother, Susan; sister Nisse; brother-in-law Darryl; husband Anthony Fitts; extended family; and many friends. Leah’s father, Richard, preceded her in death in 2022. Leah had a tremendous heart, extending her smile and caring personality to everyone she encountered. She offered help to people as equally as she did her gratitude. Her beautiful smile and alluring spirit will never be forgotten and will be dearly missed. Please join Nisse and Darryl at the Ross Aragon Community Center in Pagosa Springs on Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m. to honor Leah’s life with memories, stories and spiritual guidance. Sandwiches and refreshments to follow. Leah’s mom, Susan, regrettably will not be able to attend.