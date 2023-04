SUN photo/Randi Pierce

Four members of Pagosa Springs High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter placed in the top 10 at the recent FBLA State Leadership Conference. From left, Jesse Beck placed third in Intro to Business Concepts, Jenna Jenkins nabbed a top-10 placement in Marketing Concepts, and Abigail and Olivia Nehring took first in Digital Animation. Beck, Abigail Nehring and Olivia Nehring earned the chance to compete at the national level in Atlanta, Ga. this summer.