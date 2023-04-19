Sovereign Commons to host Trash Fest community event in Aspen Springs

By Lauren Hawksworth | Sovereign Commons

Sovereign Commons is thrilled to announce its upcoming community event, Trash Fest, which will take place at Ute Drive Park in Aspen Springs on Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event aims to bring together the Aspen Springs community to promote stewardship and sustainability in the neighborhood.

One of the main features of the event is a community and road cleanup initiative. Archuleta County is generously providing a dumpster at Ute Drive Park on May 5 and 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for residents to dispose of cleanup trash or outdoor property trash free of charge.