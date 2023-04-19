New Thought moves weekly service to Saturday

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

The Sunday service has moved to Saturday and will not be scheduled due to our Saturday ceremony and drumming at 6 p.m. on April 22 at the New Thought Center for Inspirational Living.

Upcoming events

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join SpiritHeart band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 for band information.

April 22: Earth Day celebration and drumming circle, noon to 4 p.m. We will build a community medicine wheel to honor Earth Mother. There will be live music. Tickets are $10. Sponsored by the Good Vibe Tribe. Contact (970) 510-0309 for more information.

Sunday, April 30: Ignite Your Life group meeting with Dr. Elaine Harding.

May 13, 6 p.m.: Quintangled game night with co-creator Julie Loar. Free for children and adults alike. Reserve your spot now. Limited seating. Text/call (970) 510-0309.

The John and Sue Love benefit barbecue date and time is to be announced.

John and Sue Love donations can be dropped off at our New Thought Center; slide it between the glass doors or mail to: The New Thought Center, P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Make checks out to John Love. Thank you.

About us

The New Thought Center is a 501(c)(3) and promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Center for Inspirational Living).