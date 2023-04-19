Friends of Thingamajig Theatre to celebrate 10th season anniversary

Photo courtesy Friends of Thingamajig Theatre

The Friends of Thingamajig Theatre will have its 10th season anniversary this year. The Friends operate in support of professional theater in the community.



By Simon Fuger | Friends of Thingamajig Theatre

This year will mark the 10th season anniversary of the formation of the Friends of Thingamajig Theatre housed in the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.

The Friends operate in support of professional theater in our community by galvanizing community involvement through social events and provide an opportunity for a deeper understanding of the theater process.

The recent pandemic has left many theater companies’ stages dark and unable to survive. We are fortunate that our own Thingamajig Theatre Company, despite being closed for 18 months, was able to make it through. So, now it is time to once more celebrate live professional theater in our community and what better way to do it than join the Friends of the Theatre.

We will have a full slate of activities this year that will give members the opportunity to get closer to the theater experience. This will include the welcome party for the actors and crew, and Tech Tuesdays, where the Friends provide a dinner for the cast and support personnel as they bring all the elements of the play together for the first time.

There will be a picnic day, the grand farewell party and possibly another special social event. There is also the popular “Behind the Scenes” presentation where various aspects of theater are explored. All of these events are exclusive for members of the Friends organization.

Membership is $35 per year and you can purchase your membership online by going to the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts website (www.pagosacenter.org) and clicking on the tab “Become a Friend of the Theater.” This will also provide more information on the Friends organization. If you wish to pay by check, you can send your check to Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, 2313 Eagle Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Make the check payable to Thingamajig Theatre and mark “Friends Membership” on the check.

We look forward to seeing you at the theater for the exciting summer season.