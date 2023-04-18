Body located, identified as missing man

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

The Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced Tuesday afternoon that a body was located in Lake Pagosa by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Marine Evidence Recovery Team and positively identified as 22-year-old Jeremiah Enriquez Villarreal, who had been reported missing.

According to a press release, the ACSO requested assistance from CBI to help with a missing person investigation.

The press release then reports that, at approximately 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, a body was located in the lake.

“It was positively identified as Jeremiah Villarreal of Pagosa Springs. The next of kin has been notified,” it states.

It notes this is an ongoing investigation and updates will be released when they are available.

It asks that anyone with information that can assist the ACSO is asked to call Archuleta County Combined Dispatch at (970) 731-2160.

According to an earlier press release, Villarreal was last seen at the Break Room, at 2045 Eagle Drive, on Saturday night, April 15, then at the Wyndham condos in the early hours of Sunday morning, April 16.

