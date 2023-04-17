Officials ask for help in locating missing person

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

The Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing person: 22-year-old Jeremiah Enriquez Villarreal.

According to a press release, Villarreal, of Pagosa Springs, was last seen at the Break Room, at 2045 Eagle Drive, on Saturday night, then at the Wyndham condos in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Villarreal is 4-foot-11, approximately 140 pounds, and has black to brown hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Champion-brand hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes, the press release notes.

Anyone with information that can assist the ACSO locate Villarreal is asked to contact Archuleta County Combined Dispatch at (970) 731-2160.

randi@pagosasun.com