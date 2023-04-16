Frances Clara (Gallegos) Lucero went home to be with the Lord on March 26 in Durango, Colo., after an extended time struggling to rebuild her strength. Following a stroke, she regained her speech and use of her arm but couldn’t make that leg strong enough to walk. She was under the care of the dedicated nurses at Junction Creek Health Center. They always commented on what a sweet lady she is.

Frances was born July 28, 1940, in Durango, Colo., to Ben Gallegos and Stella Gurule Gallegos. Frances grew up in Allison, Colo., where she met her husband, Lee Pete Lucero. They were married in Durango in 1957 and have lived in Allison the past 65 years of married life.

Frances was a homemaker raising two children, Jimmy and Della. She is survived by her husband, Pete; daughter Della; grandsons Jesse and Al; brother Gil; and sisters Lolo and Elaine. She is preceded in death by son Jimmy, sister Eliza and brother Tony.

A service will be held Monday, April 17, at St. Ignatius Catholic Parish at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the New Rosa Cemetery in Arboles with a reception at the Mt. Allison Grange after the burial.