Eligible Coloradans encouraged to apply for Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program by May 1 deadline

Colorado Department of Human Services

May 1 is the last day to apply for Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP), a program that helps to save eligible Colorado households money by paying a portion of winter home heating costs. All potentially eligible Coloradans are encouraged to submit their LEAP application by the May 1 deadline.

A statewide program, LEAP helps keep Coloradans warm during the winter months by making a onetime payment directly to the utility company on behalf of each LEAP eligible household. Since Nov. 1, 2022, more than 125,000 Coloradans have applied for LEAP, a 16 percent increase over last season. Eligible households have received an average benefit of $441.

“With the recent reduction in SNAP benefits and the cost of heating up more than 35 percent over the last two winters, the choice between heating or eating is real for too many in our communities,” said Theresa Kullen, LEAP manager. “We encourage anyone who thinks they may be eligible for LEAP to apply.”

To qualify for LEAP, Coloradans may have an income up to 60 percent of the state median income level, which equates to a household income of less than $66,468 a year for a family of four. Additionally, LEAP recipients must pay home heating costs directly to a utility company or landlord as part of their rent and have at least one U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident of the U.S. living in the household.

Currently, LEAP recipients may also qualify for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), which is a temporary program that is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. LIHWAP provides funds to make a onetime payment to the water vendor directly on behalf of eligible households who are facing eviction due to unpaid water bills or whose account is either in arrears or shut off as long as funding is available and the water vendor is a LIHWAP participant.

To access the LEAP application, visit cdhs.colorado.gov/LEAP. Online applications are processed through the CO PEAK system. You can also call the HEAT HELP line at 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435) to receive an application via mail or email or visit your local Department of Human Services office to pick up or drop off an application.