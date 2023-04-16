Douglas Alan Tickel, born March 20, 1964, in Salina, Kan., passed away at the age of 58 on Dec. 3, 2022, in Durango. Doug was a resident of Pagosa Springs, caring for wild horses, abandoned donkeys, cats and five dogs. He leaves behind his wife, Cindy Davis; two bonus sons, Craig, Air Force (Fla.) and Matt (Texas); father Lou Tickel (Calif.); and five siblings: Lou Ann (Percy), Topeka; Tamara (Doug), Plano, Texas; Laura, Rochester, N.Y.; Larry (Lisa), Ramona, Calif.; and Brian, Murrieta, Calif., plus bonus grandson, Lynkon. He was a favorite uncle of 12 nieces and nephews, plus 12 great nieces and nephews. He will be missed for his kindness and his mischievous smile and tricks. Doug never met a stranger.

Golfing was Doug’s passion in life, playing in many local, state and national tournaments. He was only the sixth person at the time to win back-to-back championships in the City of Salina (Kan.) Golf Tournament. He also medaled at the state level during high school. His golfing ability allowed him to be named as a top 10 All-American High School Golfer for Kansas and to play in the Future Master Program in Georgia, Junior PGA in California and other national tournaments. Doug graduated from Salina Central in 1982 and went on to college at Wichita State University (WSU), being a member of the WSU golf team. During his time at WSU, the golf team won two first-place finishes and three second-place finishes in the Missouri Valley Conference. He graduated with a degree in business administration in 1993 from WSU after enjoying college life with a five-year scholarship, including as a redshirted freshman.

After graduating college, Doug continued to live in Wichita before leaving and living in Southaven, Miss., Las Vegas and San Diego before settling in Pagosa Springs. He worked various jobs in the insurance, hospitality entertainment and oil field industries, fulfilling his dream of working on the North Slope of Alaska for a season just a few months prior to his unexpected death.

Doug was preceded in death by his mother, Jo Ann Weber Tickel, and his two older brothers, Mark and Mike. His grandparents and his uncles and aunts also all preceded him in death. We do and will miss Doug always, but take comfort that he is with Mom in Heaven.

Doug’s celebration of life will take place at Pope John Paul II Catholic Church (Narthex area) beginning at 11 a.m. with lunch served. It is located at 353 S. Pagosa Blvd., Pagosa Springs.