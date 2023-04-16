Pagosa Springs resident and business owner Jason Cox has been appointed to the RG Bank Board of Directors.

Cox owns and operates Riff Raff Brewing Company in Pagosa Springs with wife Shelly and two other partners.

“We are excited to welcome Jason to our Board at RG Bank,” said RG BANK Board of Directors chair Mark Lounsbury. “Jason brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding of not only Pagosa Springs but all of Archuleta County. He is heavily involved in numerous community organizations and has served on a number of boards. His dedication to the community makes him a great asset to RG Bank and our customers.”

“I look forward to working with RG Bank to help residents and businesses in Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County,” Cox said. “We want to hook up people to capital to realize their dreams in the beautiful mountains of Southwest Colorado.”