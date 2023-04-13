Spiritual Experiences Group to discuss ‘The Spiritual Laws of Life’

By Laurah Brock Young | Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs

There exist wonderful truths: Spiritual laws that nourish us, one and all. Laws of wisdom, freedom and charity, or divine love.

How can we shape our lives and destiny to live in harmony with them?

We can meet today’s challenges in a more relaxed and happy way. Once we become aware and understand these spiritual laws, they give us many resources to make the best decision at any moment.

Do you wish to open the door to hidden spiritual truths that uplift us all? Then join the Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs for an uplifting open discussion on “The Spiritual Laws of Life: Life Makes More Sense When You Know These Laws.”

Begin working with these laws for a greater ability to live a life with more love, energy and understanding.

This free event will be held at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse, 230 A Port Ave., on Sunday, April 16, at 1 p.m. People of all faiths and beliefs are welcome.