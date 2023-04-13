New Thought topic: ‘Planting Seeds for Your Spiritual Medicine Garden’

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

The Sunday service at 11 a.m. on April 16 will be “Planting Seeds for Your Spiritual Medicine Garden.”

“We never become truly spiritual by sitting down and wishing to become so. You must undertake something so great that you cannot accomplish it unaided.” — Phillip Brooks.

Upcoming events

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join SpiritHeart band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 for band information.

April 14: Good Friday “Spirit Beauty Spa Refresher Day,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join us for a refresher of the body, mind and spirit as a holy day for yourself. Intuitive sessions, skin repair, energy clearings and more at the New Thought Center for Inspirational Living at the Pagosa Lodge. This is a fundraiser for our 501(c)(3). Call or text (970) 309-6067 for your time.

April 22: Earth Day celebration and drumming circle, noon to 4 p.m. We will build a community medicine wheel to honor Earth Mother. Live music. Tickets $10. Sponsored by the Good Vibe Tribe. (970) 510-0309.

May 13: Quintangled game night at 6 p.m. with co-creator Julie Loar. Free for children and adults alike. Reserve your spot now. Limited seating. Text or call (970) 510-0309.

John and Sue Love donations can be dropped off at our New Thought Center; slide between the glass doors or mail to: The New Thought Center, P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Make checks out to John Love. Thank you.

About us

The New Thought Center is a 501(c)(3) and promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available).