U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass set to close later this morning for critical safety operations

Lengthy delays are expected between South Fork and Pagosa beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will be completing maintenance and helicopter operations through the early afternoon today. The lengthy delay is expected to last up to three hours. There is no exact time of reopening. The crew is taking advantage of the favorable weather opportunity, before strong winds move into the area. The closure is needed to allow for safety during critical helicopter operations.

Traffic Impacts

Both eastbound and westbound motorists will encounter full stops and a lengthy delay of up to three hours. Motorists are urged to allow for extra travel time or seek alternate routes.

West Closure Point: Treasure Falls (MP 157), 13 miles east of Pagosa Springs

East Closure Point: Wolf Creek Pass Ski Area (MP 167), 19 miles west of South Fork

Please be aware the delay times are approximate and may be extended should unusual circumstances arise. Travelers are advised to check COtrip.org for the most current information.

CDOT Photo: Helicopter hovers above US 160 Wolf Creek Pass with a suspension line used to place and remove avalanche mitigation equipment along the highway.



Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org

Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/COtripapp

Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COnewsalerts

See scheduled construction lane closures: bit.ly/laneclosures

