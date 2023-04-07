Archuleta School District community meeting, Monday, April 10, 6 p.m.

Video

Pagosa Springs High School Auditorium



Community Meeting sponsored by the Archuleta School District to be held at the Pagosa Springs High School Auditorium at 6 pm on April 10th. The purpose of the meeting is to increase awareness, understanding, and transparency around safety protocols and procedures currently in place and provide an opportunity to respond to community questions. In attendance will be Pagosa Springs Police Department, Archuleta County Sheriff’s Department, School Board members, and District and Building Leaders.

