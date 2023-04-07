Archuleta School District community meeting, Monday, April 10, 6 p.m.

4

 Video

Pagosa Springs High School Auditorium

Community Meeting sponsored by the Archuleta School District to be held at the Pagosa Springs High School Auditorium at 6 pm on April 10th.  The purpose of the meeting is to increase awareness, understanding, and transparency around safety protocols and procedures currently in place and provide an opportunity to respond to community questions.  In attendance will be Pagosa Springs Police Department, Archuleta County Sheriff’s Department, School Board members, and District and Building Leaders.

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.
When: Apr 10, 2023 06:00 PM Mountain Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Community Meeting

Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85080066051
Or One tap mobile : 
    US: +17193594580,,85080066051#  or +16699006833,,85080066051# 
Or Telephone:
    Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
        US: +1 719 359 4580  or +1 669 900 6833  or +1 253 205 0468  or +1 253 215 8782  or +1 346 248 7799  or +1 669 444 9171  or +1 646 931 3860  or +1 689 278 1000  or +1 301 715 8592  or +1 305 224 1968  or +1 309 205 3325  or +1 312 626 6799  or +1 360 209 5623  or +1 386 347 5053  or +1 507 473 4847  or +1 564 217 2000  or +1 646 876 9923 
Webinar ID: 850 8006 6051
    International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/knk6gjfAp

