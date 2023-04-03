Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting Tuesday, April 4, 5 p.m.

|AGENDA
|Approval of the March 23, 2023 Meeting Minutes Town Council – 23 Mar 2023 – Minutes – Pdf
|Approval to Submit Participation Forms for Additional Opioid Settlement Agreements Agenda Brief – Approval to Submit Participation Forms for Additional Opioid Settlement Agreements – Pdf
|Letter of Support for Archuleta County’s Grant Application to USDOT for FY2023 Low or No Emission Grant Program and Buses and Bus Facility Competitive Program Agenda Brief – Letter of Support for Archuleta County FY2023 Low or No Emission Grant Program and Buses and Bus Facility Competitive Program – Pdf
|Proclamation in Support of Sexual Assault Awareness Month Agenda Brief – Proclamation for Sexual Assault Awareness Month – Pdf
|Liquor Licensea. Liquor License Renewal – Mountain Pizza & Tap Room located at 175 Pagosa Street Unit 1 b. Art Gallery Permit – Belvedere Arts LTD located at 2363 Eagle Drivec. Special Event Permit – Rugby’s Rescue House fundraising event April 29, 2023, at Yamaguchi Park located at 684 S 5th Street Agenda Brief – Liquor License New and Renewals – Pdf
|Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County Agenda Brief – Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County – Pdf
|Seeds of Learning Expansion and Land Request Agenda Brief – Seeds of Learning Presentation and Land Request – Pdf
|Ordinance 993, Second Reading, Approving Easement for U.S.G.S. San Juan River Gaging Station Agenda Brief – Ordinance 993, Second Reading, Approving Easement for U.S.G.S. San Juan River Gaging Station – Pdf
|Discussion of Vacation Rental Regulations Agenda Brief – Discussion of Vacation Rental Regulations – Pdf
|New Retail Fermented Malt Beverage Liquor License for My Stop LLC dba Everyday #5706 located at 360 E Pagosa Street Agenda Brief – New liquor license application – Pdf
|Transfer of Tavern Liquor License from Pagosa Bar Inc to Pagosa Bar LLC dba Pagosa Bar located at 460 Pagosa Street Agenda Brief – Liquor License Transfer Application – Pdf
|Resolution 2023-07, Appointing Members to the Main Street Advisory Board Agenda Brief – Resolution 2023-07, Appointing Members to the Main Street Advisory Board – Pdf
|Ordinance 994, First Reading, an Ordinance Authorizing the Acquisition of Real Property from Hummer Thomas J Revocable Trust and Pagosa Opportunity Funds, LLC Agenda Brief – Ordinance 994, First Reading, an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of real property from Hummer Thomas J Revocable Trust and Pagosa Opportunity Funds, LLC. – Pdf
|Preliminary Subdivision Application and Development Improvements Agreement for Wolf Spring Townhomes, 180 S. 6th Street Agenda Brief – Wolf Springs Townhomes – Preliminary Major Subdivision application and Development Improvements Agreement (DIA) – Pdf
|Rumbaugh Creek Bridge Restoration Contractor Selection Agenda Brief – Rumbaugh Bridge Restoration, Phase Two, Contractor Bid Selection – Pdf
|Appointment of Members to Working Committees Agenda Brief – Appointment of Members to Working Committees – Pdf
|Possible Executive Session Pursuant to C.R.S. 24-6-402(4)(b) for County Waiver of LUDC Screening Standards
Shari Pierce
