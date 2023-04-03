Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting Tuesday, April 4, 5 p.m.

AGENDA
 1.REMOTE PARTICIPATION A zoom link is made available, however, the Town does not and cannot guarantee internet service or online broadcasting. Remote attendance is at the risk of the attendee as the public meeting will continue in person regardless of the Town’s broadcast capability. Join Zoom Meeting By Computer – https://zoom.us/j/85642691796Dial by Phone – 1-669-900-6833 US – Meeting ID: 856 4269 1796
I.CALL MEETING TO ORDER
II.ROLL CALL
III.PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
IV.DISCLOSURES AND/OR CONFLICT OF INTEREST
V.PUBLIC COMMENTPlease sign in to make public comment
VI.CONSENT AGENDA
 1.Approval of the March 23, 2023 Meeting Minutes Town Council – 23 Mar 2023 – Minutes – Pdf
 2.Approval to Submit Participation Forms for Additional Opioid Settlement Agreements Agenda Brief – Approval to Submit Participation Forms for Additional Opioid Settlement Agreements – Pdf
 3.Letter of Support for Archuleta County’s Grant Application to USDOT for FY2023 Low or No Emission Grant Program and Buses and Bus Facility Competitive Program Agenda Brief – Letter of Support for Archuleta County FY2023 Low or No Emission Grant Program and Buses and Bus Facility Competitive Program – Pdf
 4.Proclamation in Support of Sexual Assault Awareness Month Agenda Brief – Proclamation for Sexual Assault Awareness Month – Pdf
 5.Liquor Licensea. Liquor License Renewal – Mountain Pizza & Tap Room located at 175 Pagosa Street Unit 1 b. Art Gallery Permit – Belvedere Arts LTD located at 2363 Eagle Drivec. Special Event Permit – Rugby’s Rescue House fundraising event April 29, 2023, at Yamaguchi Park located at 684 S 5th Street Agenda Brief – Liquor License New and Renewals – Pdf
VII.PRESENTATIONS
 1.Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County Agenda Brief – Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County – Pdf
 2.Seeds of Learning Expansion and Land Request Agenda Brief – Seeds of Learning Presentation and Land Request – Pdf
VIII.UNFINISHED BUSINESS
 1.Ordinance 993, Second Reading, Approving Easement for U.S.G.S. San Juan River Gaging Station  Agenda Brief – Ordinance 993, Second Reading, Approving Easement for U.S.G.S. San Juan River Gaging Station – Pdf
 2.Discussion of Vacation Rental Regulations Agenda Brief – Discussion of Vacation Rental Regulations – Pdf
IX.NEW BUSINESS
 1.New Retail Fermented Malt Beverage Liquor License for My Stop LLC dba Everyday #5706 located at 360 E Pagosa Street Agenda Brief – New liquor license application – Pdf
 2.Transfer of Tavern Liquor License from Pagosa Bar Inc to Pagosa Bar LLC dba Pagosa Bar located at 460 Pagosa Street Agenda Brief – Liquor License Transfer Application – Pdf
 3.Resolution 2023-07, Appointing Members to the Main Street Advisory Board Agenda Brief – Resolution 2023-07, Appointing Members to the Main Street Advisory Board – Pdf
 4.Ordinance 994, First Reading, an Ordinance Authorizing the Acquisition of Real Property from Hummer Thomas J Revocable Trust and Pagosa Opportunity Funds, LLC Agenda Brief – Ordinance 994, First Reading, an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of real property from Hummer Thomas J Revocable Trust and Pagosa Opportunity Funds, LLC. – Pdf
 5.Preliminary Subdivision Application and Development Improvements Agreement for Wolf Spring Townhomes, 180 S. 6th Street  Agenda Brief – Wolf Springs Townhomes – Preliminary Major Subdivision application and Development Improvements Agreement (DIA) – Pdf
 6.Rumbaugh Creek Bridge Restoration Contractor Selection  Agenda Brief – Rumbaugh Bridge Restoration, Phase Two, Contractor Bid Selection – Pdf
 7.Appointment of Members to Working Committees Agenda Brief – Appointment of Members to Working Committees – Pdf
X.EXECUTIVE SESSION
 1.Possible Executive Session Pursuant to C.R.S. 24-6-402(4)(b) for County Waiver of LUDC Screening Standards 
XI.PUBLIC COMMENTPlease sign in to make public comment
XII.COUNCIL COMMENTS/UPCOMING AGENDA ITEMS
XIII.UPCOMING COUNCIL MEETINGS         April 6, 2023 at 5:00 pm: Pagosa Springs Urban Renewal Authority Meeting         April 20, 2023 at 5:00 pm: Regular Council Meeting          April 27, 2023 at 5:00 pm: Monthly Council Work Session         May 2, 2023 at 5:00 pm: Regular Council Meeting
XIV.ADJOURNMENT

Shari Pierce

Mayor 

