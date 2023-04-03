Archuleta County Commissioners regular meeting April 4, 1:30 p.m.





CALL TO ORDER THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF APRIL 4, 2023 AT 1:30 P.M.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

MOMENT OF SILENCE

DISCLOSURES AND/OR CONFLICT OF INTEREST

APPROVAL OR ADJUSTMENTS TO AGENDA

* Executive Session – Specific Agenda Topic

PUBLIC COMMENTS FROM THE FLOOR

Documents:

PROCLAMATIONS

A.

Sexual Assault Awareness Month

This proclamation declares April 2023 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Archuleta County, Colorado.PresentorAshley WilsonPresentor’s TitleRise Above Violence

Documents:

B.

Distracted Driving Awareness Month

This proclamation declares the month of April 2023 to be Distracted Driving Awareness Month in Archuleta County, Colorado.PresentorMary HelminskiPresentor’s TitleExecutive Assistant/Paralegal

Documents:

C.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

This proclamation declares April 9 – 15, 2023 to be National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Archuleta County, Colorado.PresentorElizabeth BlizzardPresentor’s TitleInterim Emergency Communications Director

Documents:

LAND USE REGULATION HEARING

A.

Public Meeting For Lake Hatcher Park Amendment 2023-01 MLLA Final Plat (PLN22-179)

Ron & Aimee Nail and Larry & Delores Chance have applied for Approval of (PLN22-179) the Lake Hatcher Park Amendment 2023-01 Final Plat, being a Minor Lot Line Adjustment of Lots 44X and 45, Creating Lot 44XZ and Lot 45Z, at 80 & 82 Mallard Pl. The purpose of this action is to document a land swap between the parties.PresentorPamela FlowersPresentor’s TitleDevelopment Director

Documents:

CONSENT AGENDA BY BOCC/LIQUOR BOARD

A.

Consideration And Approval Of A Liquor Store License Renewal For Piedra Peak General Store LLC Dba Piedra Peak General Store

This is a renewal of a Liquor Store (County) liquor license for Piedra Peak General Store LLC dba Piedra Peak General Store located at 53 County Road 982 in Arboles, Colorado. This renewal includes no changes. The application is complete and the proper fees have been paid. The Sheriff’s Office and the County Building Department have completed their inspections and found no issues. The financial impact to the County is the fees paid per the County Fee Schedule and staff recommends approval of this liquor license renewal. Responsible Staff: Mary Helminski, Liquor Licensing Agent.

Documents:

CONSENT AGENDA

A.

PAYABLE WARRANTS AND PURCHASE CARDS

March 22, 2023 – April 4, 2023

B.

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

Regular Meeting Minutes 03/14/2023

Draft of the Regular Meeting Minutes from March 14, 2023 for approval.

Documents:

Regular Meeting Minutes 03/21/2023

Draft of Regular Meeting Minutes from March 21, 2023 for approval.

Documents:

C.

Consideration Of Resolution 2023-_____ Appointing Lyn Varrati To The Archuleta County Fair Board

The Archuleta County Fair Board approved the appointment of Lyn Varrati to a vacant spot on the Fair Board at their meeting on February 8, 2023. Pursuant to the bylaws of the Fair Board, all appointees must be approved by the Board of County Commissioners. This resolution approves the appointment of Lyn Varrati to a three-year term commencing retroactively on February 8, 2023.

Documents:

D.

Consideration Of Resolution 2023-_____ Appointing Members To The Archuleta County Extension Advisory Committee

The Archuleta County Extension Advisory Committee approved the appointments of Mary Jo Coulehan, Emily Lashbrooke, Cynthia Purcell, Elizabeth Vail, Timothy Vail and Alvin Schaaf to vacant spots on the Extension Advisory Committee at their meeting on March 13, 2023. Alll appointees must be approved by the Board of County Commissioners. This resolution approves the appointments of Mary Jo Coulehan, Emily Lashbrooke, Cynthia Purcell, Elizabeth Vail, Timothy Vail and Alvin Schaaf to three-year term commencing retroactively on March 13, 2023.

Documents:

E.

Consideration Of Resolution 2023-_____ For The Donation Of Ammunition To The Sheriff’s Office

A local resident, James Huffman, would like the County to accept a donation for the sole purpose of acquiring ammunition to be used by the Sheriff’s Office for training purposes. The financial impact to the County is a cost savings for purchasing ammunition. Sheriff Le Roux recommends approval of this resolution.

Documents:

F.

Consideration And Approval Of Letter Of Support For Axis Health Systems

This letter provides the Board of County Commissioners’ support for Axis Health Systems’ Enterprise Zone Contribution Project designation application for its Community Healthcare campus.

Documents:

G.

Consideration And Approval Of Letter To NTIA For Region 9 Economic Development District Waiver Request

This letter requests a waiver request for Region 9’s Middle Mile grant application. Similar letters are being sent by Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan Counties.

Documents:

H.

Ratification Of The Chairman’s Signature On A Letter Of Support For Redstones Timber Frames Inc.

This letter provides the Board of County Commissioners’ support of the application submitted by Redstones Timber Frames, Inc. for the USDA Forestry Service Wood Innovation Grant. The Chairman signed this letter on March 24, 2023.

Documents:

I.

Ratification Of The Chairman’s Signature On A Letter To DOLA Requesting An Amendment To A Grant Agreement

This letter to DOLA requests an amendment in the wording in the SLFRF IGA Grant Agreement from September 2022. The Chairman signed this letter on March 31, 2023.

Documents:

NEW BUSINESS

A.

Consideration And Selection Of Archuleta County’s Employee Of The Month For April 2023

The Employee of the Month program was created as a way to show county employee’s how much they are appreciated. All county employees were invited to nominate a co-worker who provides service above and beyond the call of duty and/or exhibits core values that other employees observe and aspire to emulate. The nomination forms were shared with the BoCC and this agenda item is for the BoCC to select this month’s Employee of the Month, who will be presented with a Certificate of Appreciation at the next scheduled work session.PresentorMitzi BowmanPresentor’s TitleHuman Resources Director

B.

Consideration Of Resolution 2023-_____ Approving The Cancellation Of Uncollectable Tax Assessments

This is a resolution for the approval of cancellation of uncollectable tax assessments as shown on Exhibit A of the resolution.PresentorElsa WhitePresentor’s TitleCounty Treasurer

Documents:

C.

Consideration And Approval Of A Letter Of Response To Pagosa Springs Medical Center Physicians About The Dissolution Of San Juan Basin Public Health

The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County received letters dated March 16, 2023 from Dr. John Wisneski and Dr. Julie Buchner from the Pagosa Springs Medical Center asking that the Boards of County Commissioners of Archuleta and La Plata Counties reconsider the decision to dissolve San Juan Basin Public Health District. This letter responds to their request.PresentorDerek WoodmanPresentor’s TitleCounty Manager

Documents:

D.

Consideration Of Resolution 2023-_____ Establishing The Archuleta County Public Health Agency

This resolution establishes the County Public Health Department and a transitional Board of Health.PresentorDerek WoodmanPresentor’s TitleCounty Manager

Documents:

E.

Consideration Of Resolution 2023-_____ Approving A Transfer Of Tourism Board Funds

This resolution provides the Board of County Commissioners’ approval of creating a restricted fund of Tourism dollars for a future permanent event center and moving funds from reserves into the new fund.PresentorDerek Woodman for Jennie GreenPresentor’s TitleCounty Manager

Documents:

F.

Consideration And Approval Of An Independent Contractor Services Agreement For The Supply And Application Of Magnesium Chloride To Various Roads In Archuleta County

This Agreement with Desert Mountain Corporation provides the terms and conditions for the supply and application of magnesium chloride to roads in Archuleta County for the 2023 season. PresentorKevin PoguePresentor’s TitlePublic Works Director

Documents:

G.

Consideration And Approval Of Contract Documents For Piedra Road Reconstruction Project

At their regular meeting on March 14, 2023, the Board of County Commissioners awarded the Piedra Road reconstruction project to Elam Construction at a cost not to exceed $1,581,868.00. This agenda item is to approve the contract documents and specifications for the project.PresentorDerek WoodmanPresentor’s TitleCounty Manager

Documents:

H.

Consideration Of Resolution 2023-_____ Exempting The Division Of A Certain Tract Of Land From The Definition Of Subdividing

This resolution exempts the division of a parcel of land owned by the county in order to transfer a 0.31 acre portion to Archuleta County Education Center Inc. to become a part of Wings Early Childhood Center’s one acre parcel.PresentorTodd WeaverPresentor’s TitleCounty Attorney

Documents:

I.

Consideration And Approval Of Agreement To Award Incentive To Maintain 311 S. 7th Street As Affordable Housing

This agreement with HO Enterprises LLC/OH Pagosa, LLC provides a payment equal to the County’s portion of the property taxes for 311 S. 7th Street in Pagosa Springs as an incentive to maintain the four rental units at that location as affordable housing units.PresentorTodd WeaverPresentor’s TitleCounty Attorney

Documents:

EXECUTIVE SESSION

COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

ADJOURNMENT OF THE REGULAR BOCC MEETING

