Board of health to hold special meeting Friday, March 31

San Juan Basin Public Health
The San Juan Basin Board of Health will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m., Friday, March 31, in the Columbine Conference Room at San Juan Basin Public Health, 281 Sawyer Drive, Durango.
The meeting will be accessible via computer and telephone, as well as in person.
Public hearing and public comment will be handled both on Zoom and in person.
Please click on the link to join the meeting via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89539364442 or call (719) 359-4580 or (312) 626-6799 Webinar ID: 895 3936 4442.
To view the meeting agenda, please visit https://towncloud-core-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/sjbph-co/meetings/agenda_packet/pdf/141/special-meeting-of-the-board-of-health_2023-03-31_173313.pdf